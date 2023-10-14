On Friday (13th October), Palestinian terrorist group Hamas released a disturbing video of Israeli children kidnapped by them. In an apparent effort to build a narrative about how the terrorists treat hostages, the video shows armed terrorists playing with and clutching kidnapped Israeli children.

Reportedly, the video was released by Hamas on their Telegram channel with the caption, “Hamas fighters, showing compassion for children in the midst of the Kibbutz ‘Holet’ battles on day one of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.”

The video is a compilation of video clips purportedly showing Hamas members being “compassionate.” In the beginning, a Hamas terrorist is seen wrapping a bandage around the foot of an Israeli child. The following clips show another terrorist holding a kid in his arms, patting them on the back, and saying something.

BREAKING: Hamas released on Friday footage of terrorists holding Israeli toddlers and children on Saturday, during the mass infiltration and massacre of Israelis. pic.twitter.com/IhDU6U1ubH — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) October 13, 2023

The child can be heard wailing in a video of a terrorist swaying a small child back and forth in a pram. The video’s last shot depicts a toddler clutching a cup of water. A person instructs the child in English to “say ‘bismillah’ (in the name of Allah).” The child repeats “Bismillah” and takes a sip.

Ironically, while Hamas is releasing such propaganda videos to garner support and sympathy it had declared Friday (13th October) as a day of “Global Jihad”. Hamas urged Muslims across the world to observe Friday Namaz as a ‘day of rage’ and ‘day of jihad’ against Israel. While Hamas is killing Israeli people, taking them hostage, raping women and inflicting atrocities beyond imagination, many of their supporters/sympathisers globally are harassing Jewish people, particularly Jewish students.

The propaganda videos of Hamas cannot hide the fact that they have killed over 1,300 people, including children and the elderly, and injured more than 2,000 others. Hamas’s attempt to appear ‘humane’ fell flat as the terrorist group launched an attack on innocent Jews observing their holiday of Simchat Torah last Saturday. Hamas’s offensive prompted Israel to launch “Operation Iron Swords”. Since then, Israel in their retaliatory action has been striking Hamas targets, eliminating Hamas terrorists. Moreover, Israel has also cut power and water supply to Gaza, along with stopping supplies from entering the landlocked coastal strip.