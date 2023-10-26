On 25 October, Haryana became the first state to launch schools under the PM SHRI (Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India) initiative. The first phase of the scheme includes the official opening of 124 schools throughout the state by state education minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar and union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. 128 additional schools are going to be added to the program in the second phase.

The Central Government has allocated Rs 85 crore for the first phase of the construction of 124 schools with the objective of boosting educational standards in the state. Meanwhile, 128 other schools have already been chosen for the second phase of the PM SHRI scheme.

Addressing the program, Chief Minister Manohar Lal remarked that a person cannot be complete without education. The Haryana CM said, “Therefore, everyone needs education. We have improved education so that the spirit of culture and love of nation and country can be inculcated in the youth. PM Shri Schools were established so that schools could be respected. The new education policy would bring change to the country. It addresses the necessity of providing education from an early age.”

CM Khattar highlighted, “Education encompasses culture, behaviour, attributes and politeness. It is necessary to be attached to them. The government has made such provisions apart from education and employment.”

He further added, “4000 Play Way Schools have been started in Haryana. They are called ‘Bal Vatika.’ Simple methods should be used to deliver education. The teachers must take this into account.” The Haryana CM also shared examples by telling the story of a simple method of teaching. “There are mischievous children in the class and they have to be taught in their own method. Morals must also be taught in education. Efforts are being made to provide such education”, he said.

According to officials, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 curriculum would be taught in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)-affiliated institutions. The schools currently operating under PM SHRI include both, co-educational and all-girls government schools, that have undergone specific infrastructural renovations.

This initiative, which was authorised by the Cabinet in September 2022, is to upgrade 6,448 schools throughout India. According to Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, the Center has identified 3,893 schools in the state for further consideration based on an evaluation of accessibility, student population, and current infrastructure.

Furthermore, the state has also upgraded 67 more Government Senior Secondary Schools (GSSS) to Model Sanskriti Schools and linked them to the CBSE. Anjana Dhingra, the principal of GSSS Chakkarpur, one of the city’s four upgraded schools stated, “Students currently enrolled at the PM SHRI schools will start studying the CBSE from the next academic session.”

The new curriculum is set to be implemented for students in classes 6-8 to ensure that board preparations for students in senior classes are unaffected. The PM SHRI schools would carry out a five-year growth plan, with each school receiving approximately Rs 1 crore in funding annually to improve the teaching-learning environment, per officials.

Sanjay Kumar, secretary (school education and literacy) in the Ministry of Education said, “The scheme will be implemented from 2022-23 to 2026-27, after which it shall be the responsibility of the states/Union Territories to continue to maintain the benchmarks achieved by these schools. The total cost of the project will be Rs 27,360 crore spread over a period of five years, of which the Centre’s share is Rs 18,128 crore.”

A senior department of secondary education official while talking about the scheme said, “This includes smart classes, better arrangements for students to sit and study, sports labs and other facilities. Students can also choose their medium of study, English or Hindi.”

The official added, “Besides having ICT-based teaching infrastructure, these schools have been developed keeping carbon neutrality and environmental sustainability in mind. They have facilities such as solar panels, nutrition gardens, a plastic-free environment and waste management units.”

Every PM SHRI School has connections to the local entrepreneurial community to improve internship and career options along with a university for mentorship. Each year, the schools would receive subsidies that cover sports, libraries and the cost of science and math equipment. At the national level, 14400 schools are to be upgraded under the scheme.