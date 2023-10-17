Harvard University’s tepid response to the controversial student union coalition letter blaming Israel for the Hamas terrorist attack has made Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer and the Wexner Foundation to cut ties with the varsity.

Idan Ofer and his wife Batia announced their decision to resign from a Harvard executive board saying that their “faith in the University’s leadership has been broken” and that they “cannot in good faith continue to support Harvard and its committees.”

“We denounce those who seek to place blame on the people of Israel for the atrocities committed by the terrorist organisation, Hamas,” the Ofers reportedly said.

Harvard University’s refusal to condemn Hamas terror supporting students leads to one of their largest donors pulling all donations.



Harvard University's refusal to condemn Hamas terror supporting students leads to one of their largest donors pulling all donations.

Although Harvard University President Claudine Gay eventually distanced the university from the outrageous statement signed by the student groups, the Ofers asserted that the University administration did not make its support for the people of Israel amidst Hamas terrorist attacks evident. Moreover, the billionaire couple said that Harvard has been “unwilling” to call Hamas a terrorist organisation.

“Our decision to resign from the board has been precipitated by the lack of clear evidence of support from the University’s leadership for the people of Israel following the tragic events of the past week, coupled with their apparent unwillingness to recognize Hamas for what it is, a terrorist organization,” the billionaire couple said.

According to the Ofers, in the face of rampant disinformation on social media, it is critical for the world’s greatest institutions to make a clear and unequivocal statement.

Idan Ofer, who has an estimated net worth of $19.9 billion, amassed his wealth through his ownership of a majority 51% stake in the conglomerate Israel Corp., which deals in chemicals, energy, and shipping.

Wexner Foundation cuts ties with Harvard

On Monday (16th October), the Wexner Foundation announced its decision to end a 34-year-old partnership with Harvard and the Harvard Kennedy School over Harvard’s “dismal failure” to take a clear and unequivocal stand against Hamas’s barbaric terrorist attacks on 7th October.

Wexner Foundation cuts ties with @Harvard, saying:



Wexner Foundation cuts ties with @Harvard, saying:

"We are stunned and sickened at the dismal failure of Harvard's leadership to take a clear and unequivocal stand against the barbaric murders of innocent Israeli civilians by terrorists last Saturday."

In a letter to the Board of Overseers at Harvard Monday, the Wexner Foundation President Elka Abrahamson, Director General Ra’anan Avital, and chairmen Abigail S. Wexner and Leslie H. Wexner criticised University President Claudine Gay’s response to the controversial statement issued by Harvard student groups.

“We are stunned and sickened at the dismal failure of Harvard’s leadership to take a clear and unequivocal stand against the barbaric murders of innocent Israeli civilians by terrorists last Saturday, the Sabbath and a festival day,” the letter by the philanthropic organisation read.

Notably, the Wexner Foundation, the Jewish leadership philanthropy was established by the founder of Victoria’s Secret and billionaire retailer, Leslie Wexner.

“Harvard’s leaders were indeed tiptoeing, equivocating, and we, like former Harvard President Larry Summers cannot fathom the administration’s failure to disassociate the university and condemn the statement swiftly issued by 34 student groups holding Israel entirely responsible for the violent terror attack on its own citizens. That should not have been that hard,” the letter continued.

The foundation further stated that “in the absence of clear moral stand” the Wexner Foundation and Harvard Kennedy School do not remain compatible partners adding that the core values of the foundation and HKS “no longer align.”

Prior to this, corporate leaders including Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square, announced last week that their companies would not hire those students who signed the pro-Hamas statement. As many prominent firms announced their decision not to consider hiring the signatories of the said joint statement, several of the signatories withdrew their signatures from the statement.

This comes after a student union coalition at Harvard University issued a statement on 7th October blaming Israel for the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The letter issued by the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Groups was co-signed by 33 student groups.

“The apartheid regime is the only one to blame. Israeli violence has structured every aspect of Palestinian existence for 75 years. From systematized land seizures to routine airstrikes, arbitrary detentions to military checkpoints, and enforced family separations to targeted killings, Palestinians have been forced to live in a state of death, both slow and sudden,” the letter read.