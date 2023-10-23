The Israel-Hamas war entered its 16th day on 23rd October 2023. The civilians in the Gaza Strip continue to be at risk as most of them have failed to evacuate the northern side of Gaza to move to the southern side as per the instructions of Israel. Reports suggest that the challenging circumstances have made the families in Gaza look for mediums to ensure their children have identification marks on their bodies in case they do not survive Israeli retaliation.

According to media reports, the parents are getting the names tattooed on the children’s hands and feet in Arabic. Some disturbing videos surfaced on social media with dead bodies of children with names inked on their limbs. While reports suggest Palestinians who follow Islam are getting tattoos as identification marks, their religion prohibits the practice.

Notably, Israel has been bombing Palestinian terrorist organisation Hamas’ locations in the Gaza Strip following the deadly terrorist attack on Israel on 7th October that claimed the lives of over 1,400 Israelis and other nationals. So far, over 6,000 people have lost their lives on both sides.

Some Islamic scholars consider tattooing to be Haram in Islam. They argue that Islam does not allow modifying the body as it is Allah’s creation and is against the principles of modesty and respect for one’s body. The prohibition is based on interpretations of Islamic texts, mainly the Hadith.

According to Zakir Naik, the infamous Islamic hate preacher, Sahih al-Bukhari, Hadith 5943 read, “Allah has cursed those women who practice tattooing or get it done for themselves, and those who remove hair from their faces, and those who create spaces between their teeth artificially to look beautiful, such ladies as change the features created by Allah. Why then shall I not curse those whom Prophet has cursed and who are cursed in Allah’s Book too?”

Furthermore, there are several other mentions in Hadith about tattooing. As per Hadith from Sahih al-Bukhari, Book 72, Hadith 823, the Prophet (PBUM) cursed those who do tattoos and the one who gets a tattoo done. Notably, Sahih al-Bukhari is one of the most trusted collections of Hadith. According to IIUM’s collection of Hadith from Sahih al-Bukhari, the above-mentioned Hadith reads, “The Prophet has cursed the lady who lengthens her hair artificially and the one who gets her hair lengthened, and also the lady who tattoos (herself or others) and the one who gets herself tattooed.”

As per Hadith from Sahih Muslim, yet another authentic Hadith addresses the prohibition of tattoos. According to the Hadith Collection website, Sahih Muslim, Book 24, Hadith 5300 reads, “It Is forbidden to add false hair to one’s head or to pluck the eyebrow or to separate the teeth. Ibn Umar reported Allah’s Messenger (may peace be upon him) cursing the woman who added false hair and the woman who asked for tattoos. This Hadith has been reported on the authority of Abdullah through another chain of transmitters.”

Notably, temporary tattoos made from Heena or any temporary colours are permissible as per Islam, but only if the design follows Sharia Law.