Tuesday, October 17, 2023
HomeNews ReportsIsraeli Air Force strikes Hezbollah buildings inside Lebanon in response to rocket fire, shares...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Israeli Air Force strikes Hezbollah buildings inside Lebanon in response to rocket fire, shares footage

Hezbollah is a highly trained, well-armed, and sophisticated military force that also receives Iranian support, so its entry into the conflict would mark a significant escalation.

OpIndia Staff
Israeli Air Force strikes Hezbollah targets inside Lebanon
Israeli Air Force, representational image, via IDF
31

The Israeli Air Force on Tuesday, 17th October shared that they have struck targets related to Hezbollah inside Lebanon. Sharing the video footage of the air strikes inside Lebanon, the Israeli Air Force wrote, “A short while ago, the IAF struck terror targets and military infrastructure of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon, in response to fire yesterday (Monday) towards Israel.”

Reportedly, Hezbollah had fired anti-tank guided missiles at Israeli military posts on Sunday. The Northern border of Israel has been flaring up in sporadic incidents of rocket fire and retaliatory strikes as Israel’s war against Hamas continues in the Southern front.

The video shared by the Israeli Air Force showed targeted buildings hit with precision strikes.

On Sunday morning, six anti-tank guided missiles were fired toward an Israeli town and military outposts near the Lebanon border, killing at least one civilian, according to The Times of Israel.

Nine further rockets were also fired at Nahariya, a city in the north, and adjacent towns, however, there were no reports of any casualties.

The United States and its allies have cautioned the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah against escalating the conflict in Israel. This comes after the deployment of US military assets to prevent a potential widening of the war, multiple US officials aware of the matter told CNN.

A message has been sent to Hezbollah to stay out of the conflict through a number of channels, including the Lebanese government and the Hezbollah-allied Speaker of Lebanon’s Parliament, Nabih Berri.

Hezbollah is a highly trained, well-armed, and sophisticated military force that also receives Iranian support, so its entry into the conflict would mark a significant escalation.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsHezbollah news, Israel Lebanon, Israel air force
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
662,061FollowersFollow
30,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com