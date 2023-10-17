The Israeli Air Force on Tuesday, 17th October shared that they have struck targets related to Hezbollah inside Lebanon. Sharing the video footage of the air strikes inside Lebanon, the Israeli Air Force wrote, “A short while ago, the IAF struck terror targets and military infrastructure of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon, in response to fire yesterday (Monday) towards Israel.”

A short while ago, the IAF struck terror targets and military infrastructure of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon, in response to fire yesterday (Monday) towards Israel. pic.twitter.com/6AP56PSHld — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 17, 2023

Reportedly, Hezbollah had fired anti-tank guided missiles at Israeli military posts on Sunday. The Northern border of Israel has been flaring up in sporadic incidents of rocket fire and retaliatory strikes as Israel’s war against Hamas continues in the Southern front.

The video shared by the Israeli Air Force showed targeted buildings hit with precision strikes.

On Sunday morning, six anti-tank guided missiles were fired toward an Israeli town and military outposts near the Lebanon border, killing at least one civilian, according to The Times of Israel.

Nine further rockets were also fired at Nahariya, a city in the north, and adjacent towns, however, there were no reports of any casualties.

The United States and its allies have cautioned the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah against escalating the conflict in Israel. This comes after the deployment of US military assets to prevent a potential widening of the war, multiple US officials aware of the matter told CNN.

A message has been sent to Hezbollah to stay out of the conflict through a number of channels, including the Lebanese government and the Hezbollah-allied Speaker of Lebanon’s Parliament, Nabih Berri.

Hezbollah is a highly trained, well-armed, and sophisticated military force that also receives Iranian support, so its entry into the conflict would mark a significant escalation.