Sunday, October 15, 2023
Leave homes or face consequences: Posters threatening Hindus and Sikhs pasted on houses in Poonch in Jammu & Kashmir

Image from Aaj Tak
Image via Aaj Tak
5

In a worrying development, mysterious posters threatening Hindu and Sikh families to leave their homes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district have appeared. Posters were plastered on many residences, and warnings were issued to vacate their properties or else face the consequences. The incident has sparked fear among people in the area. They have asked the army and police to take action against the anti-national elements who issued a threat to them.

People noticed the warnings outside their homes at around 6 in the evening on 14th October which alarmed them. “All Hindus and the Sikh community are reminded to leave this area as soon as possible. Otherwise, you would have to pay a heavy price for it,” according to the Urdu message inscribed on the posters.

SHO (Station House Officer) Deepak Pathania of the Poonch Police Station and a team of security personnel arrived at the scene as soon as they received the information and confiscated the posters in the presence of the sarpanch. A poster was also put on the main gate of Geeta Bhawan, the house of advocate Mahinder Piyasa. The second one was recovered from the house of a person named Kishore Kumar while another was discovered at residence of Sujan Singh.

The terrorist group People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) had earlier threatened a major attack in April of this year with a dangerous post uploaded on social media and expressed an intent to carry out terrorist assaults in Jammu and Delhi. It threatened to spill blood on the streets by referring to those who were willing to live in the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir as outsiders.

It is important to note that the terror outfit is supported by Mohammad Masood Azhar’s dreaded terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed. It arose as a front for Jaish after Article 370 was repealed and has repeatedly threatened the government and the military.

