On 30th September, Ramban Police in Jammu and Kashmir intercepted a vehicle at Railway Chowk Banihal and recovered 30 KG of cocaine hidden in an Innova car. The team was led by Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma. As per the reports, the estimated international market value of narcotics is around Rs 300 crores. Two persons from Punjab, identified as Sarabjeet Singh of Jalandhar and Honey Basra of Phagwara, have been arrested by the police.

As per reports, at around 10:30 PM, the police stopped the vehicle that was travelling from Kashmir to Jammu. When the police signalled them to stop, the accused tried to flee the scene. The police pursued and apprehended the accused and recovered a large cache of drugs hidden in the car. 3 KG of narcotics were stored on the vehicle’s top, while 27 KG was hidden in the luggage. Reports suggest that the drugs had distinctive Afghan markings. This year, it was one of the largest drug hauls recovered from Banihal area along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

As per the police officials, the high-grade cocaine was smuggled into the region from across the border via North Kashmir and was scheduled to reach Punjab. The successful operation prevented the illegal circulation of narcotics and put a dent in the drug trafficking network. Initially, it was believed that the seized drugs were heroin, but upon further testing, it was revealed that the drug was cocaine.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Banihal police station. Additional Director General of Police (Jammu Zone) Mukesh Singh said in a statement that the Ramban police team has already apprehended many drug paddlers and smugglers.

Reports suggest that a total of 104 cases were registered in the region under the NDPS Act in 2022. In 2023, 36 cases have been registered, leading to recovery of 2,500 KG of poppy straw, 10 KG of charas, 200 grams of heroin and 200 tablets. Furthermore, the police have arrested 158 people in the cases linked to drug smuggling and trafficking under the NDPS Act. Police is investigating Pakistan links in the drug trafficking.