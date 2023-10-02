Khalistan supporters gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London to stage a protest on Monday. There was a heavy presence of British security forces at the High Commission and the protestors were restricted to the opposite side of the High Commission.

Khalistan supporters claimed that they were staging the protest over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Nijjar, a designated terrorist in India, was killed outside a gurdwara in Canada’s Surrey on June 18.

The protest by Khalistan supporters comes days after the planned interaction of Indian High Commissioner to Britain Vikram Doraiswami by Gurudwara Committee in Glasgow was deliberately disrupted by three persons- all from areas outside Scotland.

The Indian High Commission in London issued a statement on Saturday and said the interaction was to discuss community and consular issues. “On September 29, 2023, three persons- all from areas outside Scotland-deliberately disrupted a planned interaction organised by the Gurudwara Committee for the community, the High Commissioner and the Consul General of India. The organizers included senior community leaders, ladies and Committee members, and a member of the Scottish Parliament,” the statement said.

“They were threatened and abused by these elements. In an effort to prevent any potential altercation, the HC and CG decided to leave the premises shortly upon their arrival,” it added.

The Indian High Commission said it reported the incident to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the Metropolitan Police.

It said multiple community organisations, including the organisers, have formally regretted the incident and have urged the authorities to take action against the culprits.

“One of the non-local extremist elements attempted to violently force open the HC’s car door – a matter that will require suitable police consideration. It is due to the quick reaction of one of the organizers, who physically intervened at the car door, that a bigger incident was avoided,” the statement said.

The statement was released after social media videos showed Doraiswami being accosted near the parking area of the Gurudwara, located on Albert Drive in Glasgow, by pro-Khalistani elements, who blocked the Indian envoy from entering the gurudwara.

Police said it responded to a report of a disturbance in the Albert Drive area of Glasgow around 1:05 pm (local time) on Friday, adding that an inquiry is ongoing to establish the full circumstances around the incident. Glasgow Gurdwara “strongly” condemned the incident.

“An incident occurred on September 29, 2023 at Glasgow Gurdwara where the Indian High Commissioner was on a personal visit, facilitated by a member of Scottish Parliament. Certain unknown individuals from outside the Glasgow area attempted to disrupt this visit, following which the visiting party decided to leave the premises,” Glasgow Gurdwara Guru Granth Sahib Sikh Sabha said in a statement.

It further said that the “unruly individuals” continued to disturb the congregation, adding that the Scotland Police has taken cognizance in the matter.

“Glasgow Gurdwara strongly condemns such disorderly behaviour to disrupt the peaceful proceedings of a Sikh place of worship. The Gurdwara is open to people from all communities and backgrounds, and we welcome everyone openly as per our principles of faith,” the statement added.

