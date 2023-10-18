On 18th October, Lok Sabha Secretariat’s Privileges & Ethics Branch issued letters to Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey to submit evidence against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra for her alleged involvement in cash for query in Parliament.

Journalist Aman Sharma shared the notice from the Lok Sabha on X.

Ethics Committee calls Nishikant Dubey and Advocate Jai Anant for giving evidence against TMC MP Mahua Moitra pic.twitter.com/ga3Di2Hcjb — Aman Sharma (@AmanKayamHai_) October 18, 2023

In the letter, Deputy Secretary Bala Guru G informed Adv Anant and MP Dubey that the Committee of Ethics has decided to hear them about their allegations of Mahua Moitra taking cash and gifts from a private businessman for her queries in Parliament on 26th October at 12 PM. They both have been asked to send confirmation for the same on or before 20th October 2023.

Allegations of cash for query in Parliament against Mahua Moitra

On 15th October, BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey leveled serious allegations against Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra. Based on the complaint filed by advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, Dubey alleged that businessman Darshan Hiranandani paid for most of the questions asked by Moitra in the Lok Sabha in cash and gifts.

Following the allegations, Mahua Moitra claimed that a “jilted” ex was framing her, referring to Adv Anant. The Adani Group, often the target of political attacks by Moitra, also issued a statement in this regard and expressed their dismay over the matter. The list of questions that Adv Anant alleged that Moitra asked to directly or indirectly benefit Hiranandani can be checked here. Details of MahuaGate can be checked here and here.