On 16th October (Monday), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet against six accused and a juvenile in connection with the Manipur sexual violence case. In May, two tribal women were stripped, paraded naked, and sexually assaulted in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district. It triggered a nationwide outrage after a video of the incident surfaced online and went viral in July. Later, the Supreme Court handed over the 4th May sexual violence case to the CBI.

The CBI filed the chargesheet against the six accused, and a report against one Child in Conflict with the Law (CCL) and it was submitted before the Special Judge, CBI Court in Assam’s Guwahati.

It was alleged that on 4th May 2023, a mob of approximately 900–1,000 armed individuals entered Manipur’s B Phainom village in Kangpokpi district. They ransacked the village and set houses on fire, assaulted and murdered villagers, and sexually assaulted women.

The CBI investigation indicated that the accused arrested by Manipur Police were involved in the incident which prompted it to file the chargesheet on Monday against Huirum Herodas and others.

The Central probing agency said that on the basis of the probe, the accused have been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections linked to heinous crimes such as gang rape, outraging the modesty of women, and criminal conspiracy. The chargesheet also includes a section related to murder as it was alleged that the violent mob that paraded the two tribal women had also killed two family members of the women victims.

Further investigation into the case is still ongoing. This includes the identification of other accused who were involved in the offences, besides other aspects of the case.

“The public is reminded that the above findings are based on the investigation done by CBI and evidence collected by it. Under the Indian Law, the accused are presumed to be innocent till their guilt is finally established after a fair trial”, the statement noted.

Earlier on 30th September, the NIA arrested a man named Seiminlun Gangte from Churachandpur district. The NIA stated that he was involved in a transnational conspiracy hatched by Myanmar-Bangladesh-based terror groups to “wage war” against India.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) added that Myanmar and Bangladesh-based militant groups have entered into a conspiracy with a section of militant leaders in India to indulge in incidents of violence with the intention to drive a wedge between different ethnic groups and to wage war against the Government of India.

Manipur witnessed widespread violence after 3rd May, following the protests against the High Court’s order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST). It resulted in more than 100 fatalities and thousands of displaced residents.