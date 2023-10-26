On Wednesday (25th October), Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the meeting of the 43rd edition of PRAGATI, the ICT-based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving Center and State governments. In this meeting, he reviewed the progress and implementation of projects worth Rs 31,000 crores across 7 states. The Prime Minister also reviewed the ‘Mobile Towers and 4G Coverage under USOF Projects’ during this meeting.

During the PRAGATI meeting, eight projects underwent review. Out of these, four projects centered on water supply and irrigation, two projects aimed at enhancing National highways and connectivity, and two projects focused on rail and metro rail connectivity.

Collectively, these projects amount to approximately Rs. 31,000 crore and pertain to 7 states viz. Bihar, Jharkhand, Haryana, Odisha, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. Notably, up to the 43rd edition of PRAGATI meetings, a total of 348 projects, with a combined cost of Rs. 17.36 lakh crore, have undergone review.

In a post from his X handle, PM Narendra Modi wrote, “Yesterday, I chaired the 43rd edition of PRAGATI where projects worth over Rs. 31,000 crore across 7 states were reviewed. Ways to make the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan Portal even more effective were also discussed.”

According to a press release by the PIB, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of leveraging the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan Portal and satellite imagery technology to tackle implementation and planning challenges related to project location and land requirements. Additionally, he directed all stakeholders involved in projects within densely populated urban areas to designate nodal officers and establish teams to ensure improved coordination.

Regarding irrigation projects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised organising stakeholder visits to areas where successful rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts have been undertaken. Demonstrating the transformative impact of these projects could serve as a motivation for stakeholders to expedite the execution of projects.

During the discussion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also assessed the progress of ‘Mobile Towers and 4G Coverage under USOF Projects.’ As part of the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), the aim is to provide mobile connectivity to 33,573 villages through the installation of 24,149 mobile towers. The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of establishing mobile towers in all unreached villages within the current fiscal year, underlining the necessity of regular meetings with all stakeholders. This approach will guarantee mobile network coverage even in the most remote regions.

What is PRAGATI?

PRAGATI stands for “Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation.” It is an ICT-based (Information and Communication Technology) multi-modal platform that was launched by the Government of India. This platform was established for the purpose of addressing the common man’s grievances, as well as simultaneously monitoring and reviewing important programs and projects of the Government of India, as well as major infrastructure initiatives.

PRAGATI enables the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to interact directly with central and state government officials, allowing for real-time monitoring and reviewing of important projects. By utilising technology, PRAGATI aims to ensure effective governance and timely implementation of government schemes and policies.