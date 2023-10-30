Monday, October 30, 2023
Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir: UP migrant worker shot dead by terrorists, area cordoned off

In 2022, 10 migrants, including a bank manager from Rajasthan and a teacher, were killed, and over a dozen were injured in terrorist attacks in Kashmir. 

OpIndia Staff
Migrant worker Mahesh killed by terrorists in Kashmir
Terrorists killed migrant worker Mahesh from UP in Pulawama (Image: GK)
On 30th October, terrorists opened fire and killed a migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh. The labourer, identified as Mahesh, was shot in the Timchi Nowpora area of district Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. He later succumbed to his injuries. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kashmir Zone Police said, “Terrorists fired upon one labourer identified as Mukesh of U.P in Tumchi Nowpora area of Pulwama, who later on succumbed to his injuries. The area cordoned off. Further details shall follow.”

A police spokesperson said in a statement that the area was cordoned off to find the terrorists.

The incident took place a day after terrorists shot and critically injured Inspector Masroor Ahmed at point-blank in Eidgah ground of Srinagar while he was playing cricket.

The attack on Mahesh was the second such attack on migrant workers in 2023. On 13th June, a migrant worker from Bihar was injured after terrorists opened fire at him at the Gagran village of district Sopian in South Kashmir. In 2022, 10 migrants, including a bank manager from Rajasthan and a teacher, were killed, and over a dozen were injured in terrorist attacks in Kashmir. 

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

