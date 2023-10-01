On Sunday (1 October), Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed that there was no use in bringing back Wagh Nakh from London. Wagh Nakh is a tiger claw-shaped weapon of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which he had famously used to kill Bijapur sultan Afzal Khan in 1659. Raut lamented that it was an insult to the Wagh Nakh which has been the pride of Maharashtra. Going ahead, he claimed that Shiv Sena is the real Wagh Nakh of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Regarding the government’s efforts to bring back ‘Wagh Nakh’ from London’s Museum, he lamented, “What will you do by bringing the weapon which was used to protect the self-respect and integrity of Maharashtra? You have made the state a slave of Delhi.”

Apparently, he made these references alleging that the BJP has weakened the Sena by “splitting” it and was also targeting the state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

“It is an insult to the Wagh Nakh, which is the pride and matter of self-respect for Maharashtra. Shiv Sena is the real Wagh Nakh of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which (the party) has fought all obstacles coming in the way of the state,” Raut boasted.

Addressing a press meeting at Junnar in Pune district, Sharad Pawar argued that there was no need to create controversy over the Wagh Nakh. Regarding this development, he said, “I don’t have any knowledge of it. However, Indrajit Sawant is an expert in Marathi language history. I saw on TV that he has a different opinion about the tiger claws of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Anyway, I don’t really know about it. Also, I don’t think there should be a controversy about it.” Shivneri Fort where Raja Shivaji was born is located in this Junnar taluka.

Notably, on 10th November 1659, the Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj thrust his tiger claws (Wagh Nakh) into the body of Bijapur sultan Afzal Khan killing the tyrant once and for all. The weapon, which was in the possession of Shivaji Maharaja’s descendants in the Satara court, was given to an East India Company officer James Grant Duff. After his service, Duff took the tiger claws to Britain, and the weapon was further donated by his descendants to the Victoria and Albert Museum.

Now, efforts are being made to retrieve it to its homeland. Maharashtra Culture Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and other government officials are scheduled to go to the United Kingdom on 3 October to get the revered weapon back. During the UK visit, on behalf of the Maharashtra government, he will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Victoria and Albert Museum for the return of the heritage weapon. The ‘Wagh Nakh’ is on display in the same museum.’

Regarding this development, a spokesperson of the museum said, “The story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s triumph over Afzal Khan is legendary, so we are delighted that the ‘Tiger Claws’ will return to India as part of the 350th anniversary events where they can be enjoyed as part of the celebrations. We hope that their display might also enable new research into their history and look forward to working in partnership with colleagues in the months ahead as we develop plans for their display.”