Team India’s captain Rohit Sharma has been fined for reckless driving by the Maharashtra Police. He was travelling from Mumbai to Pune in his Lamborghini to play in the Indian cricket team’s fourth World Cup match against Bangladesh. Sources in the traffic department claimed that he was issued three traffic challans (tickets) for exceeding the prescribed speed limit.

He was reportedly heading at remarkably high speeds, above 200 km/h and occasionally even went up to 215 km/h, per traffic authorities. Three online traffic tickets were issued to his car as a result of his careless driving. Both traffic officials and cricket aficionados are concerned about this event.

The star batsman’s rash behaviour on a major highway during the World Cup has alarmed a Traffic Department source who suggested that he should ride in the team bus with a police escort. Fans are concerned about their captain’s safety at the World Cup despite his passion for driving at high speeds.

With his greatest one-day cricket score of ‘0264’ displayed on the personalised number plate, the celebrity’s Blue Lamborghini Urus SUV adds a distinctive touch to the fast-paced ride while demonstrating Rohit Sharma’s love for the game and is one of his favourite cars. Notably, while Lamborghini is known for its superfast sports cars, Urus is a luxury SUV,

In spite of this occurrence, there is no doubting his skill as a cricket player. With a century against Afghanistan and a daring 86 against Pakistan, he lately showed signs of recovery, providing Indian cricket supporters hope as they continue to cheer on their skipper and the squad during the current World Cup.

Rohit Sharma had landed in Pune with the other Indian squad members on 15 October. 16 October was a rest day for all the Indian cricketers and they returned to practice the next day for their upcoming encounter.

Team India is going to take on Bangladesh on 19 October at the MCA (Maharashtra Cricket Association) Stadium in Pune in their fourth group-stage match of the ongoing International Cricket Council World Cup 2023. On the other side, India’s neighbouring cricket team would try and break the country’s winning streak in the tournament.

The attacking right-hander would intend to carry on in the same manner against Bangladesh who have defeated India three times in the last four One-Day Internationals (ODIs), once in a bilateral series in December 2022 and again most recently in the Asia Cup Super Four match.