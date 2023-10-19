Sehar Shinwari, an actress from Pakistan, has made an offer to the Bangladesh cricket team to avenge Pakistan’s loss against India in the Cricket World Cup. According to her offer, if Bangladesh wins, Sehar Shinwari will have a fish dinner date in Dhaka with a Bengali boy.

Sehar Shinwari posted on X, “Insha’Allah, my Bengali brothers will take our revenge in the next match. If their team succeeds in defeating India, I will go to Dhaka and have a fish dinner date with a Bengali boy.” India and Bangladesh are playing against each other in the Cricket World Cup today.

InshAllah my Bangali Bandu will avenge us in the next match. I will go to dhaka and have a fish dinner date with Bangali boy if their team managed to beat India ✌️❤️ 🇧🇩 — Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) October 15, 2023

Before this, on 14th October, Pakistan had to face a defeat at the hands of India. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Indian team had thrashed Pakistan by 7 wickets. In the World Cup, Pakistan has only lost one out of three matches so far. However, the way the team is performing is raising questions about its capabilities.

Sehar Shinwari keeps posting like this. In 2022, when the T20 World Cup was going on, she was in the limelight for her posts about her marriage. She posted, “I will marry the boy from Zimbabwe if their team defeats India in the next match in an exciting manner.” Even after that, while tweeting in the same manner, she had written, “If Sri Lanka wins today, I will marry a Sri Lankan boy.”

Her repeated proposals for marriage to players from other countries had also become a subject of ridicule on social media. Shinwari continues to display her animosity towards India, the BJP, and Prime Minister Modi as well.

On 19th October 2023, in a similar post, she said, “According to my astrological knowledge, Kashmir will get freedom from Indian occupation by the end of 2025. Prime Minister Rahul Gandhi will hold a plebiscite there under the supervision of the United Nations and eventually, a 100% vote will be in favour of independence from India. The Islamic Republic of Kashmir will become the 59th Muslim state on the map of the World and OIC.”

According to my astrological knowledge, Kashmir will get freedom from Indian occupation by the end of 2025. Prime Minister Rahul Gandhi will hold plebiscite there under the supervision of United Nation and eventually 100% vote will be in favor of independence from India. Islamic… — Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) October 18, 2023

Sehar Shinwari was born in the city of Hyderabad, Pakistan, and has her roots in the Shinwari community of Kohat. Despite opposition from her family regarding an acting career, she entered the profession in 2014. Her first comedy series was ‘Sher Sawa Sher’. In the language of the internet, what Shinwari is doing is referred to as ‘click baiting’ and ‘provocation’. Such tweets are often made to gain fame, increase the number of followers, or elicit a reaction from someone. It’s a common tactic to go ‘viral’ on social media.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has filed a formal complaint against the International Cricket Council (ICC). PCB posted on X, “The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023. The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023.”