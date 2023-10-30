On Monday (30th October), the Uttar Pradesh Police during an encounter killed an accused who was wanted in a robbery and murder case of a college-going girl in Ghaziabad. The accused robber who has been killed in an encounter has been identified as Jitendra alias Jeetu.

Jeetu had 9 cases registered against him, including a case under the Gangster Act.

The other accused person who has attained injuries during the earlier encounter has been identified as Balbir. One of the police officers has also suffered injuries during the encounter. He has been admitted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment.

This comes a day after the victim identified as Kirti Singh from Ghaziabad succumbed to injuries after she resisted the phone-snatching attempt and fell from the auto-rickshaw, resulting in serious head injuries. The police in swift action identified the accused and arrested them. However, one of the accused, Jeetu was killed in an encounter after he tried to flee. The other accused, Balbir alias Bobbil has now been arrested by the police.

The incident occurred on Friday (27th October). Kirti Singh, a first-year engineering student at ABES Engineering College, was in an auto-rickshaw on her way to a bus stop to take a bus to Hapur. Two bike-borne men, now identified as Balbir and Jeetu, followed the auto-rickshaw and attempted to snatch Kirti’s phone. She tried to resist the robbery and fell from the moving auto-rickshaw resulting in severe head injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died on Sunday, October 29th, while receiving treatment.

Following an encounter, police nabbed the primary offender, Bobbil alias Balbir in an earlier encounter. During the gunfight, Balbir was hit in the leg. Jitendra, his partner who was on the motorbike, had managed to flee the scene. On Monday morning, Jeetu engaged in attacking police personnel while they tried to arrest him. In retaliatory fire, Jeetendra alias Jeetu was shot dead.

“The first-year BTech computer science student at ABES Engineering College in Ghaziabad was admitted to the Neuro ICU of Yashoda Hospital in Nehru Nagar, where she was on ventilator support after sustaining head injuries,” the Police said.

After the incident, the Police Commissioner of Ghaziabad, Ajay Kumar Mishra ordered the removal of the SHO of Masuri Police Station, Ravindran Pant. The new SHO appointed instead took cognizance of the event and said that sections of murder would now be added to the FIR filed against the accused. The police have meanwhile recovered an illegal pistol, Kirti’s mobile phone, and cartridges from Balbir.

Kirti’s family stands shocked, asks why would someone kill a girl for an old phone

The family of the victim girl is in shock. Ankit Singh, Kirti’s brother commented on the issue and suspected that the girl might be killed for some other probable reasons. “I cannot understand why someone would do this to snatch just a phone. It was an old Samsung phone worth around Rs 8,000 – Rs 10,000. How can one kill someone for such a small amount?” he was quoted as saying.

Ankit stated that it was Kirti’s dream to pursue computer science engineering at a reputable college. She had taken a year off to leave Hapur and enroll in a private institution.

“We could have got Kirti admitted to any college in Hapur. But we liked the college in Ghaziabad and my sister always wanted to do engineering. She wanted to pursue M.Tech in the future and that’s why she took admission here,” he said.

Kirti’s family was overjoyed when she got admitted into a course of her choice at the engineering college a few months ago. The distance between the college and her home, however, was an issue and Kirti was considering moving closer to the campus soon.

Kirti joined ABES College only 12 days ago

“Ever since she was admitted here, we were discussing whether she should stay in the hostel or rent a room near her college… She joined college only 12 days ago,” her father, Ravindra Singh said.

“She used to come to college from home with her friend every day. It took about an hour. Many times, she would catch a bus and if the bus was not available, she would take a rickshaw. I had no idea that such an incident could happen to my daughter,” her father added.

Narrating a few minutes after the incident on 27th October, Ankit said that she was taken to the hospital immediately by her friend and the auto-rickshaw driver. “When we reached there, we found her in a critical condition. She had suffered severe head injuries. We shifted her to this hospital… I was in the village when I got a call from the college that my sister had met with an accident. My question is why are police not able to control such crimes,” he pondered.