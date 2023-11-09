In a significant development, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Airbus, the largest European aircraft manufacturing company, have inked a contract for the establishment of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities dedicated to the A-320 family of aircraft.

The formal signing took place on November 9 during a function in New Delhi, marking a milestone in India’s aerospace industry. The facility will be established in Nashik, Maharashtra, as per a stock exchange filing by HAL.

Under the collaboration, Airbus will supply the A320 family tool package and offer specialised consulting services to HAL to establish an MRO facility for the A-320 aircraft in India. The partnership between HAL and Airbus will support the growing demand for MRO services for aircraft in India and help expand the commercial fleet, especially that of the A-320 aircraft, HAL said in the statement filed with Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange.

“HAL intends to establish an integrated MRD services in India and seeks to provide the commercial airlines a one stop MRO solution,” said the regulatory filing by HAL.

“HAL wants to establish an integrated MRO hub in the country and provide Airlines with an effective MRO solution. This step by HAL is also aligned to civil-military convergence and the ‘Make-in-India’ mission of the Government of India,” said Saket Chaturvedi, CEO (MiG Complex), HAL.

Remi Maillard, President & Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia, said that Airbus is committed to helping with the growth of the aviation ecosystem in India and aiding in developing a strong MRO infrastructure, which is a key element of this ecosystem.

HAL further added, “The facility once established will be one of its kind in India. HAL and Airbus collaboration envisages substantial reduction in lead-time, improved turnaround time and reduction in MRO costs, thereby increasing availability of the fleet for flight operations. The MRO facility for the A-320 aircraft family would be established and ready for aircraft induction by November 2024 with required DGCA approval. In future. this Nashik facility will also be available for the entire Asian region after obtaining EASA approval in partnership with Airbus.”

This collaboration between HAL, a premier aerospace and defence company in India, and Airbus, a global aerospace giant, exemplifies a joint commitment to furthering India’s ‘Make-in-India’ mission. The establishment of MRO facilities for the A-320 family of aircraft on Indian soil is set to enhance self-reliance and indigenous manufacturing capabilities in the country.