Amid the controversy surrounding a post by Swami Prasad Maurya Akhilesh Yadav, the supremo of the Samajwadi Party (SP), on Wednesday, stated, “The stand of the Samajwadi Party on religion is clear. There should be no discussion about it”.

“The stand of the Samajwadi Party on religion is clear. There should be no discussion about it.., but keep talking about caste census. If someone is giving such a statement about religion, then you (media) don’t show it.” Akhilesh Yadav said.

This statement was made in response to the controversy surrounding a post by Swami Prasad Maurya, made on November 13, where the Samajwadi Party leader questioned the birth of Hindu goddess Lakshmi and said, “How can Lakshmi be born with four hands?

In a post on X, Swami Prasad Maurya said that every child born anywhere in the world has two hands, two legs, two ears, and two eyes and if a child with eight hands, and ten hands has not been born till now, how can goddess Lakshmi be born with four hands?

“While worshipping and honouring wife on the occasion of Deepotsav, I say that every child born in every religion, caste, race, colour and country of the whole world has two hands, two legs, two ears, two eyes and a nose with two holes. There is only a head, stomach and back. If a child with four hands, eight hands, ten hands, twenty hands and a thousand hands has not been born till date, then how can Lakshmi be born with four hands?” Swami Prasad said on X.”

दीपोत्सव के अवसर पर अपनी पत्नी का पूजा व सम्मान करते हुए कहा कि पूरे विश्व के प्रत्येक धर्म, जाति, नस्ल, रंग व देश में पैदा होने वाले बच्चे के दो हाथ, दो पैर, दो कान, दो आंख, दो छिद्रों वाली नाक के साथ एक सिर, पेट व पीठ ही होती है, चार हाथ,आठ हाथ, दस हाथ, बीस हाथ व हजार हाथ वाला… pic.twitter.com/CP5AjKODfq — Swami Prasad Maurya (@SwamiPMaurya) November 12, 2023

After stoking controversy by making remarks on Goddess Laxmi, Swami Prasad Maurya on Monday said that his comments are of a practical nature, based on truth, scientific and not hinged on someone’s imagination.

Speaking to ANI, Swami Prasad Maurya said, “I had not spoken about four arms alone, I also spoke about eight arms, ten arms, 1000 arms – no such child has ever been born in the country. If it did happen, I challenge them to tell me and I will accept it.”

“We can make somebody with 1000 arms or 20 arms or 10 arms on the basis of our imagination. Imagination is just imagination. I said what is practical, based on truth, scientific and Sanatan too. I also spoke as per Sanatan Dharma and I said that people must respect their wives as she is the ‘Grih Laxmi’ in the real sense,” he added.

