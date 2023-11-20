Monday, November 20, 2023
27th August to be recognised as Razakar Vibhishika Smriti Divas if BJP voted to power: Amit Shah announces in Telangana

The Home Minister also announced that a grand memorial will be constructed in Bhairanpally to commemorate the martyrs who fought against the Razakars

OpIndia Staff
Amit Shah releasing BJP's election manifesto for Telangana (Source: BJP/X)
To commemorate the memories of Bhairanpally martyrs, who fought against the Razakars, the BJP will mark 27th August as Razakar Vibhishika Smriti Divas in the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced during his address in Jangaon on 20th November.

Amit Shah said that after the BJP comes to power in Telangana, 17th September will be marked as Hyderabad Liberation Day to remember the martyrs of the state.

The Home Minister also announced that a grand memorial will be constructed in Bhairanpally to commemorate the martyrs.

Amit Shah began his address by paying tribute to those who sacrificed their lives fighting the British Raj and the Razakars to free Telangana. He said that the nation’s first Home Minister and Ironman, Sardar Patel, made the decision to free Telangana from the clutches of Razakars and Nizams.

“And KCR refused to mark Hyderabad Liberation Day due to the fear of Owaisi,” Amit Shah said taking on the ruling BRS government. The Union Home Minister also accused KCR and his government of land-grabbing.

“KCR had promised a polytechnic college in Jangaon but it did not happen. But he and his MLAs are busy in grabbing land,” Amit Shah said.

KCR, Owaisi’s party and the Congress are all dynasty parties, Shah said. “These three parties are 2G, 3G and 4G parties”, the Union Home Minister said.

Shah who was addressing the rally in Jangaon, further explained the nomenclature and said 2G means two-generation, which is KCR and his son K. T. Rama Rao, while 3G means three generations, which is the party of Asaduddin Owaisi, and 4G is the Congress party with four generations which is Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

“KCR, Owaisi’s party (AIMIM) and Congress are dynastic parties. These three parties are 2G, 3G and 4G. 2G means two-generation KCR and KTR. 3G means three-generation, which is the party of Owaisi and 4G is the Congress party, that is Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi,” Shah said.

