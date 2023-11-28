Tuesday, November 28, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAshneer Grover apologises in Delhi HC for defamatory posts against BharatPe; fined Rs 2...
News Reports
Updated:

Ashneer Grover apologises in Delhi HC for defamatory posts against BharatPe; fined Rs 2 lakhs for violating an earlier court order 

After examining the application as well as the apology, Justice Palli observed that she was appalled to see Grover’s conduct. Resultantly, the Delhi HC bound Grover to his undertaking and asked him to pay ₹2 lakh to the Delhi High Court Clerks Association.

OpIndia Staff
Ashneer Grover apologises in Delhi High Court for his posts against Bharatpe, fined Rs 2 lakhs
Ashneer Grover apologises in Delhi High Court for his posts against Bharatpe, fined Rs 2 lakhs (Image Source - India Today and Business Today)
7

On 28th November (Tuesday), BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover apologised before the Delhi High Court in connection with his social media posts against BharatPe. Appearing for Grover, Advocate Giriraj Subramanium told the High Court that Grover is tendering an apology. His counsel also gave an undertaking that he would not take any actions in violation of the Court’s orders. 

Subramanium also apprised the Court that Grover had taken down his tweets as well. Nonetheless, Justice Rekha Palli pulled him up stating that Grover’s conduct was ‘appalling’. Subsequently, the court also imposed a fine of ₹2 lakh on Ashneer Grover for violating an earlier court order.

Notably, in May 2023, the Delhi High Court passed an order in which it asked both Grover and BharatPe not to use ‘unparliamentary’ and ‘defamatory’ language against each other. 

However, BharatPe later submitted an application in its pending suit, highlighting that Grover had made some social media posts earlier this month in which he allegedly made ‘defamatory’ remarks against the company. It was submitted before the court that he was a habitual offender and had been violating the Court’s orders repeatedly.

BharatPe’s counsel, Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal argued that by the time he deleted his tweets, the posts had been picked up by the media and the damage was already done. 

After examining the application as well as the apology, Justice Palli observed that she was appalled to see Grover’s conduct. Resultantly, the High Court bound Grover to his undertaking and asked him to pay ₹2 lakh to the Delhi High Court Clerks Association.

During the conclusion of the hearing, Grover’s counsel said that there are nearly 15 proceedings pending between BharatPe and Grover. He urged the court to refer the court to mediation. However, opposing counsel Sibal rejected his suggestions.  

Meanwhile, on 16th November, Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover and his spouse Madhuri Jain were stopped at terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport while they were travelling to New York. The action was taken based on a lookout circular (LOC) that the Delhi Police’s Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) issued against them earlier that week. An investigation is ongoing against the two for alleged fraud at BharatPe that had caused a loss of Rs 81 crore to the company.

Ashneer Grover and his wife were booked for fraud

In May this year, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi police registered a case against former BharatPe managing Director Ashneer Grover, his wife and others “for using company funds inappropriately based on various forged documents”. 

It was alleged that they had embezzled money and caused losses to Resilient Innovations Private Limited, the company that manages BharatPe, totalling Rs 81 crore.

The FIR had been registered under 20/406/408/409/467/468/471/120B sections of IPC.

Ashneer Grover sent an e-mail to the company board late on 28th February 2022, informing them about their resignation amid the ongoing investigation into the financial fraud at the company. 

Ashneer’s resignation had come a day after Ashneer Grover lost the arbitration in Singapore. He had filed the arbitration case against the fintech platform for launching a probe against him and almost a week after the firm sacked his wife, Madhuri Jain, who was the company’s head of controls, for alleged financial irregularities including creating bogus invoices and billing the company for personal beauty treatments and vacations overseas.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
36,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com