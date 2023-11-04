In Bihar’s Jehanabad, several villagers “looted” an under-construction road. A video of the incident has gone viral online. In a viral video, it can be seen that several local residents are collecting the under-construction road’s cement concrete mixture using spades and plastic containers.

The viral video is from Audan Bigha village in of Makhdoompur block where a 3-kilometre-long road was being constructed under Mukhyamantri Sadak Gram Yojana. However, even before the construction work could be completed, some villagers came in broad daylight with buckets and spades to take plain cement concrete (PCC) material away for personal use with nobody questioning or stopping them.

In the video, several men, women and children are seen collecting concrete from the ground in plastic and metal containers and taking it away. More number of people are seen surrounding them, watching the loot. Notably, while people are taking away the poured concrete, some workers are still working on the road construction.

Reportedly, Satish Kumar, a local RJD MLA, inaugurated this road about three months ago. Previously, construction work could not be completed since it is said that whenever work begins, some locals loot the construction materials.

Satish Kumar Das, MLA of Makhdumpur told ABP News that he met with Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and obtained sanction for the road in the Audan Bigha village under the Mukhyamantri Sadak Gram Yojana. The majority of the work in the three-kilometre road had been completed; only PCC work was to be completed near the village, but the residents forcibly removed the PCC material for personal use. The MLA added that he has directed police officers to ensure the completion of road construction.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed at the Makhdumpur police station, and an investigation is underway. “We learned about the incident on Thursday and filed a complaint with the Makhdumpur police station.” We also asked that the contractors do the same. A video about it got popular on social media as well,” MLA Satish Kumar Das said.