On 12th November (local time), Khalistanis living in Canada disrupted the Diwali celebrations of Indians, especially Hindus, in Westwood Mall’s parking lot in Mississauga City of Canada. Videos surfaced on social media where pro-Khalistani elements were seen raising “Khalistan Zindabad” slogans and pelting trash and possibly stones at the Indians celebrating Diwali.

Reports suggest that this was the second year in a row that the Khalistani elements disrupted the Diwali celebrations. Peel Regional Police confirmed they received information of a “disturbance” in the parking lot of a mall shortly after 9 PM (local time).

Local leaders, including Ward 5 Council Carolyn Parrish of the City of Mississauga, expressed her dismay over the “poor response” by the police. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, “Disgusting lack of preparedness on the part of Westwood Square and extremely poor response by Peel Regional Police. Having a local community police station in the plaza has done nothing to improve the life of the residents of Malton. Major disappointment all around.”

Disgusting lack of preparedness on the part of Westwood Square and extremely poor response by Peel Regional Police. Having a local community police station in the plaza has done nothing to improve life for residents of Malton. Major disappointment all around. https://t.co/ubN5uQt2be — Carolyn Parrish (@carolynhparrish) November 13, 2023

In a post on X, Peel Regional Police said, “Peel Regional Police is investigating the incident that occurred on Sunday, 12th November, 2023 at Westwood Square Mall. We are taking the appropriate measures and working with the City of Mississauga on any further actions required. Any questions on by-law enforcement should be directed to the City of Mississauga By-law Enforcement.” They also shared contact information for the public to share any knowledge of the incident.

Khalistanis attacking and harassing Canadians celebrating Diwali (Hindus, Sikhs and Jains) last night in Mississauga.

This isn’t a case of Canada importing 3rd world problems. This movement is dead in India, it’s being pumped full of life by our political leaders pic.twitter.com/naUmco16Qp — Daniel Bordman (@Ranting4Canada) November 13, 2023

Khalistanis attack Diwali celebrations in 2022

In October 2022, a similar incident was reported in Mississauga. A video of the fight began circulating on social media, in which a group of Khalistan supporters was seen clashing with Indians. Hundreds of people engaged in a face-off and sloganeering. According to the Mississauga-based online news outlet Insauga, the fight occurred in Malton.

The video shows police officers attempting to keep crowds apart during a Diwali celebration. The group of so-called Khalistan referendum supporters held banners and raised slogans like ‘Raj Karega Khalsa’, and the other group of Indians raised ‘Khalistan Murdabad’ slogans. According to the local media reports, fireworks were burnt in the Westwood Mall’s parking lot.

Deteriorating India-Canada relations over pro-Khalistani elements

The increase in pro-Khalistani elements in Canada is one of the significant reasons for the tension between India and Canada. Since Canada accused Indian agents of murdering Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil in September 2023, the diplomatic relations between the two nations have been sour. Multiple gangsters and wanted Khalistani criminals have died in Canada in recent months in gang wars, just like Nijjar. However, due to some unknown reasons, Canada decided to blame India for Nijjar’s murder. Since the accusations, Canada expelled one senior diplomat of India. In retaliation, India expelled senior diplomats immediately and kicked out 41 out of 61 Canadian diplomats in October.

Pro-Khalistani elements, who get support from political leaders in Canada like Jagmeet Singh and Canadian Prime Minister Justine Trudeau himself, are known for attacking and targeting Hindus. In recent times, pro-Khalistani elements backed by Khalitani terrorist organisations like Sikhs For Justice have called for the assassination of top Indian diplomats and the arrest of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. Posters were raised for the same outside Gurdwaras in Canada, escalating tensions between the two nations.