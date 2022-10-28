Friday, October 28, 2022
HomeNews ReportsCanada: Indians holding Tricolour stand against Khalistan supporters in Mississauga, raise 'Khalistan Murdabad' slogans
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Canada: Indians holding Tricolour stand against Khalistan supporters in Mississauga, raise ‘Khalistan Murdabad’ slogans

India recently asked the Canadian government to stop the November 6 "Khalistan Referendums" announced by anti-India elements in Ontario. India has stated unequivocally that it will continue to raise these concerns in New Delhi and Ottawa.

OpIndia Staff
khalistan supporters clash with Indians in Canada
Image: Twitter/ANI
22

On Monday evening, two groups clashed in Mississauga city, Canada, during the Diwali celebration. A video of the fight began circulating on social media, in which a group of Khalistan supporters was seen clashing with Indians. Hundreds of people engaged in a face-off and sloganeering. According to the Mississauga-based online news outlet Insauga, the fight occurred in the Malton area. 

The video shows police officers attempting to keep crowds apart during a Diwali celebration. The group of so-called Khalistan referendum supporters held banners and raised slogans like ‘Raj Karega Khalsa’ and the other group of Indians raised ‘Khalistan Murdabad’ slogans.

On Monday night, Peel Regional Police received reports of a fight near Goreway and Etude drives. According to police, they received reports of hundreds of people fighting in a nearby parking lot.

Informing about the same, the Peel Regional Police tweeted, ”FIGHT – Goreway Dr / Etude Dr #Mississauga – #PRP responded to reports of 400-500 people fighting in a parking lot – #PRP located one person with injuries – Male being assessed by @Peel_Paramedics- #PRP remaining in the area as things have calmed down – C/R 9:41 pm – 22-0357908.”

According to the local media reports, fireworks were burnt in the Westwood Mall’s parking lot. However, the police were not sure if this led to the escalation. No arrests have been made so far.

The altercation between the two groups occurred amid growing concern in Canada about the rise of Khalistani separatist activities.  India recently asked the Canadian government to stop the November 6 ‘Khalistan Referendum’ announced by anti-India elements in Ontario. India has stated unequivocally that it will continue to raise these concerns in New Delhi and Ottawa.

Notably, the Narendra Modi government in India recently issued a demarche to the Justin Trudeau-led Canadian government, urging it to halt the purported Khalistan referendum scheduled for November 6 in Ontario by a banned organization because it would violate India’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. A senior official from the Ministry of External Affairs delivered the demarche to a senior official of the Canadian High Commission.

On September 19, a purported ‘referendum’ on Khalistan was held in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. It was organized by the pro-Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). SFJ claimed that over 100,000 Canadian Sikhs attended the “referendum.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCanada Khalistanis, Khalistan referendum, Indian government
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,985FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com