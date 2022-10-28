On Monday evening, two groups clashed in Mississauga city, Canada, during the Diwali celebration. A video of the fight began circulating on social media, in which a group of Khalistan supporters was seen clashing with Indians. Hundreds of people engaged in a face-off and sloganeering. According to the Mississauga-based online news outlet Insauga, the fight occurred in the Malton area.

The video shows police officers attempting to keep crowds apart during a Diwali celebration. The group of so-called Khalistan referendum supporters held banners and raised slogans like ‘Raj Karega Khalsa’ and the other group of Indians raised ‘Khalistan Murdabad’ slogans.

Counter strike by Indians in the hub of Khalistanis i.e. Canada.



Khalistanis disrupted Diwali celebration and also disrespected Indian national flag in Mississauga.



After that, Indians gathered in huge numbers in front of Khalistanis with a clear message — Khalistan Murdabad.

On Monday night, Peel Regional Police received reports of a fight near Goreway and Etude drives. According to police, they received reports of hundreds of people fighting in a nearby parking lot.

Informing about the same, the Peel Regional Police tweeted, ”FIGHT – Goreway Dr / Etude Dr #Mississauga – #PRP responded to reports of 400-500 people fighting in a parking lot – #PRP located one person with injuries – Male being assessed by @Peel_Paramedics- #PRP remaining in the area as things have calmed down – C/R 9:41 pm – 22-0357908.”

According to the local media reports, fireworks were burnt in the Westwood Mall’s parking lot. However, the police were not sure if this led to the escalation. No arrests have been made so far.

A shocking viral video showed how Khalistanis clashed with Hindu In Mississauga. A pro-Khalistani mob can be seen raising slogans like ‘Raj Karega Khalsa’ and ‘Khalistan Jindabad.’ Indian-origin Canadians answered with raising Tiranga and chanting Jai Shree Ram. pic.twitter.com/zNmFRPd8CR — Eagle Eye (@SortedEagle) October 26, 2022

The altercation between the two groups occurred amid growing concern in Canada about the rise of Khalistani separatist activities. India recently asked the Canadian government to stop the November 6 ‘Khalistan Referendum’ announced by anti-India elements in Ontario. India has stated unequivocally that it will continue to raise these concerns in New Delhi and Ottawa.

Notably, the Narendra Modi government in India recently issued a demarche to the Justin Trudeau-led Canadian government, urging it to halt the purported Khalistan referendum scheduled for November 6 in Ontario by a banned organization because it would violate India’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. A senior official from the Ministry of External Affairs delivered the demarche to a senior official of the Canadian High Commission.

On September 19, a purported ‘referendum’ on Khalistan was held in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. It was organized by the pro-Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). SFJ claimed that over 100,000 Canadian Sikhs attended the “referendum.”