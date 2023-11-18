Saturday, November 18, 2023
HomeGovernment and PolicyCBSE to implement biometric authentication in examination halls to curb malpractices, unfair means and...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

CBSE to implement biometric authentication in examination halls to curb malpractices, unfair means and impersonation: Report

As per a CBSE document accessed by News18, fingerprint/photo-capturing devices and one face-matching devices will be used that exam centres to authenticate the candidates

OpIndia Staff
Image from Shiksha
Image via Shiksha
16

On 18 November, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released proposals and announced its intention to introduce biometric authentication in exams in an effort to reduce misconduct, unfair practices and impersonation, News 18 reported. The significant change is going to impact about 17 lakh students and 1,500 test centres nationwide.

The news agency was able to obtain a document which read, “The Board conducts various examinations across the country both in offline/online modes i.e., pen and paper exam or CBT mode in various selected Cities across India. Biometric Authentication services (Digital Fingerprint capturing, photo capturing, Face matching with scanned photos of candidates for authentication of candidates) during Examination and post-examination are to be provided in approximately 1,200 to 1,500 examination centres per exam across the country.”

According to the board, the measure’s objective is to prevent malpractice, unfair methods and impersonation to guarantee a smooth examination process. The document added, “CBSE is keen to implement biometric authentication and attendance marking system to make the examination process robust by implementing Digital Finger-print capturing and Face matching (including photo capturing) of candidates by verifying Candidate’s identity on a real-time basis to monitor various activities of candidates at the examination centres across the country.”

CBSE said that four exams, 1,200–1,500 centres and 17 lakh applicants are expected to be covered under this initiative. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 5 crore.

The utilisation of the system

The CBSE document stated that a specified agency would use centre-specific data (roll numbers, photos, names, exam dates/shifts, etc.) from all registered candidates that the CBSE has received. This agency is going to employ the data for face matching, fingerprinting and photo capture during the exams, enabling a robust mechanism for candidate verification both during and after the process.

CBSE noted, “The agency will have to install state-of-the-art devices for digital fingerprint or photo capturing along with trained technical manpower to carry out this task at each & every examination centre during the conduct of the examination.” Furthermore, the CBSE has stated that there would be real-time attendance tracking. It has been stated that in order to automatically retrieve the candidate details from the application database supplied by the CBSE, the candidate’s admit card’s barcode or QR code including their roll number should be scanned or read.

It is necessary to manually enter the roll number and candidate information if the QR code or barcode on the admit card is missing or cannot be scanned. “Thereafter, fingerprint/photo capturing of a candidate and face matching by the device shall be done at the security gate before the beginning of the examination.”

The board stipulated that all tasks be finished prior to the examination’s conclusion. The database and application server are going to be located in two distinct seismic zones in India, with one location designated as DR (disaster recovery) and the other as a DC (data centre). “The agency should deploy a de-duplication algorithm across the database to avoid duplicating candidates’ records. The face matching should be performed between two images (provided during the online registration and the other captured on the day of the exam).”

At the time of security gate access, the specified agency also has to physically verify that the candidate’s photo matches the application database that CBSE provided. On the day of the exam, the agency would turn over all collected data to the CBSE upon completion of the task.

In addition, during the examination and post-examination phases, the agency would assign a minimum of one fingerprint/photo-capturing device and one face-matching device for every sixty candidates, to ensure that there are enough devices for quick entry of the students. “The Agency will have to ensure that all the devices must be functional and have captured fingerprints and photographs of each candidate who has appeared in the examination at each centre.”

According to the document, the agency would uphold absolute confidence and secrecy and won’t give any information about assignments or examinations to any individual or third party. In order to familiarise themselves with the facilities offered at each centre, the designated agency has also been encouraged by the CBSE to visit each one well in advance.

Apart from class 10 and class 12 board examinations, CBSE conducts the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and the Class X optional proficiency test. It used to conduct several competitive exams earlier, including the All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE) (now merged with IIT JEE), All India Pre-Medical test/ Pre-Dental Entrance Test (replaced with NEET) and UGC NET, which are now conducted by the National Testing Agency.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Israel denies reports ordering evacuation of Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital in an hour, thousands fled the medical centre amid conflicting reports

OpIndia Staff -

OP Jindal Global University slams ‘activist’ who made anti-Hindu remarks during talk on Palestine issue, issues warning to ‘Professor’ for discriminating against Hindu students

OpIndia Staff -

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Operational difficulties, fear of landslides, and machine malfunctions posing challenges, drilling from the top and other end also to begin

Paurush Gupta -

Sacha Baron Cohen and other Jewish celebrities slam TikTok for promoting people supporting Osama Bin Laden in meeting with the app’s officials

OpIndia Staff -

Australian navy divers injured by sonar pulses after Chinese destroyer came near it despite warnings and deployed powerful sonar

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: Political fight between two groups in Jabalpur portrayed online as an attack on Sikhs

OpIndia Staff -

It’s high time to shoot and kill Netanyahu without a trial, Hamas not terrorists: Kerala Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan’s shocking comments

OpIndia Staff -

UP: FIR filed against several companies for selling products with fake Halal certificates, reports claim Yogi govt may ban Halal certification

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah defends son Yathindra in ‘cash for posting’ scam, demands public apology from HD Kumaraswamy for allegations

OpIndia Staff -

Elon Musk warns of suspension from X for calls of genocide, says using terms like ‘from the river to the sea’ implies genocide calls

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
36,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com