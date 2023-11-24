Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress at a massive rally in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district on 23 November 2023 which was the last day of campaigning for the assembly election in the state. He denounced Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government and counted the merits of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He took a jab at the ruling party and charged that its claw (Congress symbol) only knows how to loot. He also stated that some people think that hurling abuse at him is going to help them in life.

The rally was organised at Deogarh’s Karni Mata Mela Maidan and commenced with the slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai,’ ‘Charbhuja Nath ki Jai’ and ‘Shrinathji Maharaj ki Jai.’ He asserted that his party was going to form governments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The BJP stalwart mentioned that he has travelled to all three states and made these statements in light of his experiences there.

समृद्ध, सुरक्षित और विकसित राजस्थान के लिए मेरे परिवारजन 25 नवंबर को भाजपा की पूर्ण बहुमत वाली सरकार बनाने जा रहे हैं। देवगढ़ में विशाल जनसभा को संबोधित कर रहा हूं।

The prime minister urged people to cast their votes in large numbers and declared that Ashok Gehlot’s government would never take back office in Rajasthan. He used the local language to drive his point home and proclaimed, “Gahlot ji, koni mile vote ji (Mr Gehlot won’t get any votes). I am saying this on the pious occasion of Dev Uthani Ekadashi. Remember my words. The Gehlot administration would never regain power.”

According to him the purpose of the poll is not just to choose MLAs, Ministers, and Chief Ministers, but to establish the framework for a progressive Rajasthan and a developed India. He stressed that it is imperative to remove the Congress from Rajasthan for this reason. He referred to Ashok Gehlot’s administration as anti-women and accused that all of the BJP’s excellent initiatives were halted as soon as they were elected.

PM Modi announced, “Congress made Rajasthan the most criminal region, but BJP would make it the most investment-friendly state. Rajasthan rose to the top in corruption under the Congress. BJP would make it a leader in industries. Congress made Rajasthan the leader in paper leaks. BJP would make Rajasthan a leader in education and sports.”

He dubbed Congress as a party of scams. “They did corruption even in the purchases that were to be made for the brave soldiers of our country after independence. The country can never forget the Bofors scandal. Congress engaged in helicopter and submarine frauds. Whether it’s land, sea, or both, Congress’s paw always does the same thing and that is a scam.”

The prime minister appealed to voters to oust Ashok Gehlot’s government. “The Election Commission moved the date of the elections to avoid interfering with the numerous weddings that are taking place in Rajasthan these days. Hence the responsibility of Rajasthan increases. You should vote responsibly. There should be more voting than the last election.”

He encouraged BJP leaders and noted, “Many people are unaware of the BJP’s strength. They believe that cussing Modi would move them ahead in life, but they are ignorant of the fact that this is a party that workers have toiled hard to build. This is the kind of party in which four generations have invested their lives in the same dream. Bharat Mata ki Jai.”

The prime minister remarked, “I am fortunate that today the last meeting of the election campaign is taking place here in Deogarh. Today is Dev Uthani Ekadashi and the festival of Tulsi marriage. It is also the holy day of Shri Khatu Shyam Ji’s birth anniversary today. On behalf of the 140 crore people in the nation, I extend my best wishes to the people of Rajasthan and the entire nation for this.”

The voting for 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan is to be held on 25 November and the counting of votes is going to take place on 3 December. The Congress party which is at present in government in Rajasthan wants to create history by winning the elections for the second time in a row. However, BJP is pushing hard to woo the people to come into power in the state.