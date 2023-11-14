On Monday (13th November), Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Syed Arshad Madani urged the Muslim community to establish separate schools for Muslim girls in India. Maulana Madani said that the Muslim girls are being targeted deliberately and that they need to go to separate Muslim schools. He was speaking at a one-day conference held in Deoband by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind.

According to a report by Amar Ujala, around 500 Jamiat officials from 17 districts of Western Uttar Pradesh participated in the one-day conference organised at Madani Memorial Public School located on Kasimpura Marg on 13th November. During the conference, Maulana Syed Arshad Madani made controversial statements on a variety of issues, including the Israel-Palestine conflict and rising communalism.

Madani said during the conference that ‘communalism’ in India has increased due to the Israel-Hamas war. “The Palestinian people are fighting for their freedom, while Israel wants to enslave them. Freedom of any country is not achieved just like that but by making sacrifices,” he said.

According to Maulana Madani, innocent people are dying as a result of Israel’s ‘barbaric’ actions. Even innocent children’s blood is being shed, but one cannot turn away from the truth, which is that Palestine will live free. People who raise communal slogans, according to Maulana Arshad Madani, should consider that they are destroying the country rather than making it prosperous. As a result, everyone should work to prevent the country from going down this path.

Maulana Madani further said that the condition of India is so bad that even a small vehicle collision can lead to murder. He also said that Muslim girls are being converted. “It is clear that in Hindu religion, marriage of one caste cannot happen with another caste. Then why are Muslim girls being targeted? Therefore, Muslims should establish separate schools and colleges for their daughters,” Maulana Madani was was quoted as saying.

Officials from 17 districts, including Ghaziabad, Shamli, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Hapur, Aligarh, Moradabad, Aligarh, Meerut, Baghpat participated in the one-day conference of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind.

The conference was presided over by provincial president Maulana Ashad Rashidi and conducted by Mufti Ashfaq Qasmi. Maulana Habibullah Madani, Maulana Azhar Madani, Maulana Mufti Khadimul Islam, Hafiz Abdul Quddus Hadi, Asif Qureshi, and others also participated in it.