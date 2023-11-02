Thursday, November 2, 2023
Dislike how Shah Rukh Khan is turning actors into commodities: Sunny Deol on Koffee With Karan

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol with Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan (screengrab from the show)
20

Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol appeared in the second episode of the ongoing session of the controversial chat show Koffee With Karan. In his conversation with host Karan Johar, Sunny Deol shared his honest opinions about his contemporary actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

In the Rapid Fire round, Deol was asked what he likes and dislikes about certain actors. When asked about Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol lauded SRK as “hardworking” and then said that he dislikes how Shah Rukh Khan has made “actors a commodity.” Upon hearing the Gadar 2 actor’s response, Karan exclaimed “Oh God!”

Although Sunny Deol did not get into the detail about what he exactly meant by making “actors a commodity”, however, it is speculated that Sunny Deol said this in the context of signing too many brand endorsement deals.

It is worth recalling that Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh had a turbulent relationship for many years after they co-starred in Yash Chopra’s Darr. Sunny had felt deceived, as Shah Rukh went away with the meatier part in the film despite having landed the hero’s role. Darr was one of the movies that started the trend of anti-hero movies at that time, where the main hero was in a negative role.

Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan appeared to have moved on from their previous feud when Sunny organised a party to celebrate the success of Gadar 2.

On Salman Khan, Sunny Deol said he is a good human being, and on the negative, he said that Salman is “making everyone into a bodybuilder.” When asked about Akshay Kumar, Deol praised his punctuality and said he does not like that Akshay is doing too many films.

Sunny Deol on his equation with Hema Malini

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol opened up about their equations with Hema Malini’s daughters, Ahana and Esha Deol. When Karan asked about Sunny’s relationship with Ahana and Esha, he said, “They are my sisters.” That is what it is. Nothing can change that. They were very happy. The film’s  (Gadar 2) success was the most beautiful thing about it all. I was going here, there and everywhere. Then I wanted to have a success party. But I was like, ‘Will everybody come or not?’ I had my friend Kareem with me, who knows everyone in the industry. He did everything. I had no idea who would show up until the evening. But the way everybody came and the kind of love everybody gave, I was so happy seeing everyone coming home.”

