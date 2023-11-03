The Enforcement Directorate registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLA Ravindra Waikar in connection with the construction of a luxury hotel on Jogeshwari.

The case is registered against Waikar in ‘Rs500 crore 5-Star Hotel Scam’. Waikar is accused of defrauding the BMC of Rs 500 crore by obtaining permission to build a five-star hotel on a plot reserved for a BMC playground.

ED is likely to issue summons to Ravindra Waikar and others accused in the case.

According to officials, they have obtained all the case-related documents and statements from Ravindra Waikar which were handed over to Mumbai police EOW (Economic Offences Wing).

Earlier, Ravindra Waikar was questioned by the ED for around eight hours in a money laundering case.

Waikar is a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly representing the Jogeshwari East Assembly Constituency. Waikar is a close aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)