Tuesday, November 7, 2023
‘No event named Jashn-e-Roshni’: FSSAI says after outrage on social media, forgets to add it was their 2022 event

Not many favoured Diwali being loosely translated to 'Jashn-e-Roshni,' which they said hurt their religious sentiments.

At a time when people are busy gearing up for the biggest Hindu festival, Diwali, several social media users have been outraging over an image that seems like an invitation extended by the Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on the occasion of Diwali. Netizens have claimed that the statutory body is organising an event called ‘Jashn-e-Roshni’ on the occasion of the Hindu festival. FSSAI has, however, denied organising any such event on the occasion of Diwali.

The invite, the image of which has gone viral on social media, read that the department is organising an event called ‘Jashn-e-Roshni’ at 10 AM on December 9 at its head office in New Delhi, to celebrate the Hindu festival.

The cultural appropriation of the Hindu festival left several Hindu Netizens fuming. Not many favoured Diwali being loosely translated to ‘Jashn-e-Roshni,’ which they said hurt their religious sentiments.

Following the outrage, the Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Tuesday, November 7 took to X to clarify that it has not organised any event purportedly named ‘Jashn-e-Roshni’, as is being circulated in social media. It added that the image that is being shared online was not issued or approved by FSSAI.

FSSAI gets slammed for naming a Diwali event ‘Jashn-e-Roshni’

The appropriation of the biggest Hindu festival left several Hindus completely exasperated. They were angry at the government of India for attempting to unduly secularize the Hindu festival.

“Courtesy of Modi, Diwali is now Jashn E Roshni. While IT selliye were abusing LSR for using a similar term for Diwali Thank you Modi Ji,” wrote X user @3vires sharing the picture of the event allegedly organised by FSSAI, the statutory body established under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Many others also expressed their annoyance with the central government for terming Diwali as ‘Jashn-e-Roshni’.

FSSAI issues a clarification

The Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has said that it is not organizing an event named ‘Jashn-e-Roshni.’ The FSSAI tweeted that the image being shared on social media has not been issued or approved by them. 

FSSAI organised an event with the same name last Diwali

It may be noted that FSSAI did organize a cultural event called ‘Jashn-e-Roshni’ in 2022 to celebrate the festive season. They also conducted various competitions for their employees.

Evidently, this did not go unnoticed by internet users, as several individuals pointed it out following the FSSAI’s clarification.

While sharing the screenshot of the 2022 gazette notification issued by the department, people asked the government of India to immediately terminate the official responsible for this.

Searched termsFSSAI, government, diwali, social media, X, jashn-e-roshni, deepavali
