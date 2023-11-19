The Australian bowlers backed by tight fielding have caught Indian batters in a tough situation in the ongoing World Cup 2023 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Amid the tension and hard-fought first innings, Former Indian Cricketer and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh courted another controversy while commentating in the ongoing finals. During his commentary in Hindi, Singh made sexist comments about Bollywood actresses Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty, both wives of cricketers, who were in the stands to witness the final match.

During the 18th over of the Indian batting, Hindi commentator Jatin Sapru told Harbhajan that according to him Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty must been thinking that we would stick together till the time their husbands stayed on the crease, possibly hinting towards superstition for good luck. It is notable that at that time, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were batting. Anushka Sharma is married to Kohli and Suneil Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty is the wife of KL Rahul.

In reply, Harbhajan said that he too was pondering what could be the subject matter of discussions between Anushka and Athiya. He argued that both Bollywood actresses could be discussing films as according to him they hardly know much about the game.

He said, “I don’t know if they’re talking about cricket or films, I don’t think they know much about cricket.”

Sharing the video of the incident, a Twitter handle Arunodaya Singh said that Singh should apologise for his remarks.

Several other netizens slammed the Former Indian Cricketer Singh accusing him of indulging in misogyny.

Harbhajan Singh has nothing but the audacity wdym athiya and Anushka are talking and this man has the audacity to say cricket ki samjh kitni hogi pta nhi movies ke baare mein baat kr rhe honge WHAT THE FUCK IS WRONG — icedmocha coffee (@RIVERROADHABIT) November 19, 2023

Another Twitter user wrote, “Harbhajan Singh shouldn’t be part of commentary. He is misogynist.”

Incidentally, Singh who was trying to mock the cricketing knowledge of Bollywood actresses who had come to support Team India is himself married to a Bollywood actress Geeta Basra.

Meanwhile, India has posted a fighting total of 240 in their full quota of 50 overs and would like to repeat their bowling performance to defend this low total. While the pitch has great assistance for bowlers, India would hope to pull the game towards their side before dew starts playing spoilsports and ruin their World Cup title chances.

