A dreadful case of ‘Love Jihad’ has come to the fore from the Faridabad district of Haryana. The state police have filed an FIR against an individual identified as Arif who posed as a Hindu to trap a minor Hindu girl into a love affair. The accused raped the girl and also forcefully converted her religion to Islam. The Police have begun the investigation into the case.

According to the report by Aaj Tak, the accused introduced himself as Veer before he trapped the girl in a love affair. He then fed the girl with drugs after which he deceptively shot some derogatory videos of her. He then used these videos to blackmail the girl for his sexual needs.

The girl reportedly failed to fulfil the demands put forth by the accused after which she was brutally raped by the accused. The girl in the complaint to the Police said that she was also raped by several male friends and relatives of the accused.

The accused eventually forcefully married the woman after she became an adult. It was after marriage that she came to know about the original identity of the accused.

He forced her to abort several pregnancies and also killed her 6-month-old daughter. According to the complaint, the accused and his brother raped the girl for around a year and then tried to throw her away from a hilltop in Manali.

The victim was also forcefully converted to Islam by the accused. The woman somehow managed to reach the police to file a police complaint against the accused. The Police have filed an FIR against 14 persons in this case. Further investigations are underway.