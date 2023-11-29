Telangana is going to Vote for its assembly elections on 30th Nov 2023 and after observing the election campaign carried out in the last few weeks by Pseudo Secular Parties (Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Etc) it’s high time for people of Telangana to put a FULL STOP to these parties and Elect a Nationalist Party for building Bangaru Telangana.

After the formation of the Telangana state, in 2014 Bharat Rashtra Samithi party came to power under the leadership of K. Chandrashekar Rao in the name of Bangaru Telangana but has followed the footsteps of the Congress party of having an Alliance with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party whose core ideology base is Anti-Hindu Politics.

BRS’s ally AIMIM whose leader made hate-mongering remarks to kill 100 crore Hindus if given a chance and if police are sidelined for 15 minutes, Police officers are being threatened by AIMIM Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi during election campaign, government officials being threatened when they reach out to collect bills for services in Old City of Hyderabad, the riots in Bhainsa to the killing on Pujari in Warangal, the Majority community has to take the blow owing to BRS Government‘s appeasement policy.

Both Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi in the name of Election Manifestos have declared schemes for Minorities whose major beneficiary is one Major Community. Bharat Rashtra Samithi has announced it will set up a special IT Park for Muslim Youths while the Congress party announced free meals in its election manifesto to appease the Muslims. In addition to increasing the welfare budget of minorities to Rs.4,000 crores, a special minority sub-plan, Abdul Kalam Taufa-e-Talim scheme for education and employment equity, Five lakh Rupees for house construction for minority families, 1.6 lakh Rupees for newly married Muslim couples Congress announced in its minority declaration

Under the regime of both Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi, secularism has completely turned into a term that denigrates Hindus. Recently after Congress came to power in Karnataka, we are witness to what transpired in Shimogha, in name religious procession. People have openly erected large portraits of tyrant Tipu Sultan, depicting killing warriors dressed in saffron, swords were used in the procession by a particular community. The same might repeat in all places if you elect Congress.

Moreover, the Muslim Organization Jamaat Islami Hindi has openly declared its support for Congress in 69 assembly segments whereas it extended its support to BRS in 41 assembly segments and these parties taking support from the religious organization have the audacity to call themselves Secular.

The Nationalist Government Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is providing Good Governance across the country with the motto sabka saath sabka vikas sabka prayas sabka vishwas. From enacting the triple talaq law to the rights of Muslim women, the Government selflessly shows the spirit of unity in India’s diversity, reaching out to every community that has been oppressed for decades in every aspect.

In support of Narendra Modi and for a nationalist government that works for the welfare of 4 crore people of Telangana it’s time for all the right-thinking people to unite and vote decisively for a safe, secure, sustainable and better Telangana.