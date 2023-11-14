On Monday (13th November), the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) presented evidence that the Islamic terror outfit Hamas used the Al Rantisi Hospital in Gaza as a terror base.

In a 6-minute-long video, IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari informed that Hamas terrorists stored weapons at the hospital premises and kept Israeli civilians as hostages for sometime.

“Hamas turned the hospital into its terror base and stored weapons there…We have indicators, also based on intelligence information, that hostages were held at Al Rantisi Hospital during a certain period,” he was heard saying.

In the video, Hagari showed a tunnel located at an arm’s distance from the hospital, which led to the residence of a Hamas terrorist.

The IDF also recovered a large cache of weapons including grenades, explosive vests, firearms and anti-tank missiles from the basement of he Al Rantisi Hospital in Gaza. “I want you to understand, that this kind of gear is the gear for a major fight,” Hagari emphasised.

It also seized a motorcycle with bullet holes, which Hamas terrorists used to abduct Israeli civilians on 7th October this year. According to the Israel Defense Forces, there were signs that the

🚨 Breaking: A motorcycle used by Hamas for kidnapping Israelis on October 7th was found in tunnels under Rantisi Hospital in Gaza 👇 pic.twitter.com/9gcwxBMJci — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 13, 2023

Among the evidence cited by Hagari were signs indicating the presence of hostages in Al-Rantisi’s basement. Notable among these signs were a baby bottle and diapers, suggesting the possible accommodation of infants.

Additionally, the area exhibited “improvised” infrastructure, including a shower, a toilet, and a small kitchen area, raising concerns about the conditions in which potential hostages were being held.

Hagari drew attention to a specific room within the basement, equipped with several couches and chairs, as well as curtains adorning a brick wall. He emphasized that the presence of curtains in the room was particularly suspicious, asserting that there would be “no reason” to install them unless there was an intention to film hostages and produce movies.

IDF recovers baby bottles from hospital premises used by Hamas as terror base

Further heightening the gravity of the situation, the IDF spokesperson uncovered a list written in Arabic within the room. According to Hagari, the list reportedly read, “We are in operation,” suggesting a coordinated effort or plan linked to the alleged hostage situation.

The IDF is currently investigating these findings, and the revelation has sparked widespread concern and calls for swift action. Authorities are expected to delve deeper into the matter to ascertain the veracity of the claims and take appropriate measures if hostage scenarios are confirmed. The international community awaits further updates as this situation unfolds.

Weapons recovered by IDF from

“This is a guardian list where every terrorist writes his name, and every terrorist has his own shift guarding the people that were here,” Hagari pointed out.

“Hamas uses hospitals as an instrument of war…Our war is against Hamas, not against the people in Gaza. Especially not the sick, the women, or the children…Our war is against Hamas who uses them as human shields, the IDF spokesperson emphasised.