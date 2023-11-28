Tuesday, November 28, 2023
HomeNews ReportsIndore: Moin Khan abuses Hindu women doing Yoga, attempts to show porn videos, arrested
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Indore: Moin Khan abuses Hindu women doing Yoga, attempts to show porn videos, arrested

According to the report by Nai Duniya, the accused entered a local garden where a group of Hindu women were practicing Yoga. Khan sat on a nearby bench and started playing pornographic clips in a high volume.

OpIndia Staff
Indore: Moin Khan abuses Hindu women, attempts to show porn in a garden; arrested
Representative Image (India Today)
2

On Friday (24th November), Madhya Pradesh Police arrested an individual identified as Moin Khan for harassing and abusing Hindu women in a local park in Indore. The accused reportedly hurled abuses at the Hindu women practicing Yoga in the park. He was apprehended by the police after the women sought help.

According to the report by Nai Duniya, the accused entered a local garden where a group of Hindu women were practicing Yoga. Khan sat on a nearby bench and started playing pornographic clips in a high volume.

The woman felt uncomfortable and asked the accused to stop playing the video. However, the accused refused to stop and attempted to show the porn film to the women. He also hurled abuses at the women.

The Hindu women then contacted the local police station with the help of their Yog Guru identified as Ratnesh. The police arrived at the spot and arrested the accused. The Police have also filed an FIR in the case based on the complaint of the women.

Further investigations in the case are underway.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIndore women yoga, women yoga park, Indore yoga
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
36,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com