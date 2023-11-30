At least three people lost their lives and eight others suffered injuries in a horrific terror attack in Israel‘s Jerusalem on 30th November. The attack claimed the life of a 24-year-old woman as well, according to the Magen David Adom ambulance service. A man in his 70s along with another elderly person, who were injured, have passed away in hospital, bringing the total number of fatalities from the shooting attack at the entrance of Jerusalem to three, whereas eight others received injuries. One of the deceased has been identified as Rabbi Elimelech Wasserman.

Surveillance camera footage shows the shooting attack at the entrance to Jerusalem this morning. Two people were killed, and at least seven others were hurt. Two off-duty soldiers and an armed civilian shot the terrorists dead. pic.twitter.com/CwucVb5IV7 — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) November 30, 2023

Police disclosed that security personnel and an armed civilian “neutralised” the two terrorists who started shooting at bystanders. They mentioned that at approximately 7:40 AM, the two terrorists stepped out of a car and started shooting at a bus stop. They are identified as 38-year-old Murad Namr and 30-year-old Ibrahim Namr from the East Jerusalem area of Sur Baher. The two are brothers and members of Hamas.

According to the Shin Bet, Murad Namr was imprisoned from 2010 to 2020 for organising terror attacks in the Gaza Strip while acting as an agent of terror groups, while Ibrahim Namr was sentenced to prison in 2014 for unreported terrorist activities.

Superintendent Doron Turgeman, the Jerusalem District Commander, reached the spot as the entire area had been cordoned by a heavy police presence. “Two terrorists arrived at the scene in a vehicle armed with weapons, fired at civilians at the bus stop and were neutralised by security forces and a civilian who was nearby,” read a statement released by Israeli police. Police also shared that it “began scanning to rule out additional participants while conducting a preliminary investigation of the incident.”

Eli Bin, the director-general of MDA revealed that five more persons were critically hurt in the attack. He also reported that three other people had minor to moderate injuries. Authorities stated they were scanning the vicinity to make sure there were no further assailants as a huge number of ambulances and police arrived on the scene. Three patients were sent to Hadassah Ein Kerem while five others were sent to Shaare Zedek hospital

“3 gunshot victims from the attack at the entrance to Jerusalem were evacuated to the trauma unit. 56 years old, in moderate condition, 22 years old, in moderate condition and a 17-year-old in a minor condition. All three are fully conscious,” Hadassah Medical Center said in a statement.

The terror attack captured on surveillance camera footage showed two gunmen coming out of a car and shooting at a crowd of people waiting at a bus stop. Two soldiers, who were not on duty, and an armed civilian then shot the terrorists and killed them. According to Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, in an effort to “increase the sense of security among residents” he has authorised additional security deployment throughout the capital.

“We will not rest and will not be silent until a decision and victory in all sectors! We are at war on all fronts. The terrible attack in Jerusalem reminds us that our enemies are not only the Nazis in Gaza. We will pursue and destroy them with God’s help everywhere. Strengthens the hands of the security and rescue forces operating in the arena. Condolences to the families of the murdered and best wishes for recovery to the injured,” wrote Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich in response to the attack.

לא ננוח ולא נשקוט עד להכרעה וניצחון בכל הגזרות!



אנחנו במלחמה בכל החזיתות. הפיגוע הנורא בירושלים מזכיר לנו שהאויבים שלנו הם לא רק הנאצים בעזה. נרדוף ונשמיד אותם בעזרת השם בכל מקום. מחזק את ידי כוחות הביטחון וההצלה שפועלים בזירה. תנחומים למשפחות הנרצחים ואיחולי החלמה לפצועים. — בצלאל סמוטריץ' (@bezalelsm) November 30, 2023

Itamar Ben Gvir, the minister of national security arrived at the scene of the terror attack and asserted that Israel must use military force to combat terrorism. “This type of incident proves again how much we can’t show weakness, how much we have to speak to Hamas only through intentions, only through the war, ” he observed while appearing to slam the ceasefire with Hamas. He added that his policy of encouraging more civilians to carry guns is supported by the shooting attack that occurred this morning in which the Palestinian gunmen were reportedly shot and killed with the assistance of an off-duty soldier.

The incident occurred as Israel and Hamas reached a last-minute arrangement on 30th November to prolong their six-day ceasefire in Gaza by an additional day. This move would enable negotiators to continue working on agreements to exchange Palestinian prisoners for hostages held in the coastal enclave.

Over twelve hundred people were killed and many more were injured in one of the worst attacks on Israeli soil that began on 7th October following the invasion of the country by thousands of Hamas terrorists from the Gaza Strip. Furthermore, the terrorists kidnapped hundreds of Israelis and are holding them as hostages in Gaza. The terrorists also perpetrated sexual violence and raped hundreds of women and minor girls.