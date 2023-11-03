Friday, November 3, 2023
Updated:

Israel-Hamas war: IDF troops encircle Gaza City, urge civilians to evacuate as they close in on Hamas leadership hideouts

Israeli War Room said that the Gaza City defense lines are collapsing and that the IDF may be able to reach the city center within hours as they move closer to leadership hideouts

OpIndia Staff
Screenshot from a video of IDF movement (Source: Israel Defense Forces/X)
1

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have completed the encirclement of Gaza City, the force announced on X, formerly Twitter, on day 28 of the Israel-Hamas war. “The IDF’s priorities are to bring home the children, women and men, who are being held hostage by Hamas and to make sure Hamas will no longer have the ability to attack Israelis. The IDF is doing everything in its power to achieve this,” IDF posted on X.

The Israeli War Room said that the Gaza City defense lines are collapsing and that the IDF may be able to reach the city center within hours as they move closer to leadership hideouts. The head of the terrorist group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, has reportedly fled to Iran.

Meanwhile, attacks from the Palestinian terrorist group continue from underground tunnels in Gaza, however Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the IDF is advancing. “We’re at the height of the battle. We’ve had impressive successes and have passed the outskirts of Gaza City. We are advancing,” Netanyahu reportedly said.

Gaza City is the centre of Hamas’ terror organisation. Chief of Israel’s military engineers, Brigadier General Iddo Mizrahi said that the troops were encountering mines and booby traps. “Hamas has learned and prepared itself well,” he said.

As the Israeli forces advance further into Hamas’ terror den in Gaza City, the IDF has issued a statement calling for the evacuation of civilians from the area. IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari said, “Israel is not at war with the civilians of Gaza which is why we have encouraged the exit of wounded people from Gaza into Egypt. Our war is against Hamas.”

The IDF has called on the civilians in northern Gaza and Gaza City to move south, away from Hamas strongholds in the north next to Gaza City. “In the north, there is intense fighting. In the south, there is access to humanitarian aid. We will provide corridors for your safe way to move south,” the IDF has announced.

The IDF has lost 19 soldiers since it launched the ground invasion of Gaza to respond to Hamas terror attack. Among the martyrs was Indian-origin Israeli soldier Staff-Sgt. Halel Solomon. He hailed from Dimona in southern Israel, an area also known as ‘Little India’.

Meanwhile, the US House of Representatives has approved a bill for $14.3 billion in aid to Israel in its fight against the terrorist group. Israel has declared at the beginning of the war its intent to eradicate Hamas from Gaza once and for all as it advances further into Gaza targeting terror infrastructure.

This has left the terrorist group turning to Iran and Hezbollah even as the latter has been launching attacks on Israel from Lebanon at the northern border. Hezbollah chief Nasrallah is expected to deliver a speech on the Israel-Hamas war on 3rd November, which will likely indicate whether the terrorist group and Tehran are going to be directly involved in the attacks against Israel. The Houthis of Yemen have already aided Hamas and launched a “large number of ballistic missiles and drones” towards Israel.

