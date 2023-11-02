Thursday, November 2, 2023
HomeNews ReportsIsrael's embassy in New Delhi shows footage of Hamas terror attacks from 7th October...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Israel’s embassy in New Delhi shows footage of Hamas terror attacks from 7th October to Indian journalists

The video showed body cam footage, mostly GoPro videos, cut together with clips from CCTV, dashboard cameras and the mobile phones of both Hamas gunmen and victims, which were sourced from Hamas's body cameras and victim's devices and social media.

ANI
Israel embassy in Delhi shows footage of Hamas atrocities from 7th October to Indian journalists
India-Israel, representational image, via ET, Hamas terrorist, representational image via HT
10

In a televised screening for Indian journalists on Wednesday, the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi held a screening that revealed horrific and chilling videos of October 7, the day when over 2000 terrorists entered Israel from the Gaza Strip and carried out what is being considered the biggest terror attack against the Jewish nation.

The video showed body cam footage, mostly GoPro videos, cut together with clips from CCTV, dashboard cameras and the mobile phones of both Hamas gunmen and victims, which were sourced from Hamas’s body cameras and victim’s devices and social media.

In one of the footage’s, a terrorist purportedly can be seen saying, “Please open WhatsApp and look how many dead,” imploring his parents repeatedly referring to pictures or video he had sent home showing the attack. “Your son killed so many Jews,” he added. “Mum, your son is a hero.”

Some of the stark details depicting Hamas’ brutality showed terrorists shooting a dog multiple times who crosses his path to going on a shooting spree, aiming at houses and even firing on the tyre of an ambulance.

The screenings by the Israeli side are expected to be shown in around 15 countries with Australia, and New York (US) already completed and the one in France expected on Thursday.

Before the screening, the Israeli ambassador to India, Naor Gilon said, ‘We went to sleep Friday night with Hamas as a neighbour and woke up the next day with ISIS as a neighbour’.

In Israel, around 1,405 people have lost their lives, with about 5400 injured and over 200 taken as hostages. Five hostages have been released thus far, most of them following negotiations through diplomatic channels.

On Monday, the Israeli military said that it had rescued an Israeli soldier who was taken hostage from her army base on Oct 7.
Hamas earlier released four hostages: American Israeli mother and daughter on October 20 and two Israeli women three days later.
The Israeli embassy in New Delhi also has posters of Israeli citizens who were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists following the October 7 attack.

On October 7, more than 3,000 women, children and men, ranging from the age of 9 months to 80 years were wounded, raped, murdered and beaten and brutally separated by their loved ones by the terror group Hamas.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIsrael India, Hamas war Gaza, Israel news
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Amid rise of anti-semitism in US, Biden Administration gives into to blackmailing by Muslims, announces national strategy to combat Islamophobia

OpIndia Staff -

AAP Minister gets raided by ED, while Kejriwal focuses on road show with Bhagwant Mann, may give agency’s summons a miss: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Activist ex-professor makes anti-Hindu remarks in talk on Palestine issue at OP Jindal Global University, professor that backed the talk hates ‘Jai Sri Ram’...

OpIndia Staff -

More than 97 per cent of Rs 2,000 banknotes returned to the banking system, Rs 10,000 crore worth of notes in circulation: RBI 

OpIndia Staff -

“Taliban ka upchar toh Bajrangbali ki gada hi hai”: UP CM Yogi Adityanath lauds Israeli response in Gaza

OpIndia Staff -

Who is Mr FAFO? The ‘Pallywood’ actor from Gaza who is a radiologist one day, air strike victim the next, and a dead body...

Shraddha Pandey -

Noida: Tanveer Ahmed harasses his Hindu classmate, attacks her and her family members with his friends and issues death threats, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi’s mysterious visit to Uzbekistan, Samantha Power, George Soros, the ‘democracy in danger’ and ‘genocide’ cries: A potential regime change op?

Semu Bhatt -

Same-Sex marriage: Review petition filed before Supreme Court challenging the 17th October verdict

OpIndia Staff -

4th grade student Vivek went missing 8 years ago, now found living as Mohammad Umar in Muzaffarnagar, was forcefully converted and circumcised

राहुल पाण्डेय -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
664,817FollowersFollow
34,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com