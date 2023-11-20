A day after India’s winning streak was halted by the Australian side shattering dreams of a Third ODI World title, Indian Cricketers have penned out their heartfelt emotions. Taking to their social media handles, several Indian cricketers who were part of the playing Eleven in the finals pointed out that the defeat hasn’t sunk in and they are heartbroken by it, as are billions of Indian fans.

Taking to X, Ravindra Jadeja shared that following the upset for the home side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to the Indian dressing room and motivated the Indian players. He added that the support of the fans is what keeps them going.

The Indian all-rounder wrote, “We had a great tournament but we ended up short yesterday. We are all heartbroken but the support of our people is keeping us going. PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the dressing room yesterday was special and very motivating.”

Similarly, the leading wicket-taker in the World Cup 2023 and India’s premier pace bowler, Mohammad Shami thanked PM Modi and fans for supporting him personally and the Indian side throughout the World Cup. He vowed that India would bounce back from this defeat.

Shami tweeted, “Unfortunately yesterday was not our day. I would like to thank all Indians for supporting our team and me throughout the tournament. Thankful to PM Narendra Modi for especially coming to the dressing room and raising our spirits. We will bounce back!”

The Indian number 4 batter, Shreyas Iyer congratulated the Australian side and thanked team management and fans for backing the Indian Team.

He said, “We’re heartbroken, it still hasn’t sunk in and it won’t for a while. My first World Cup was an experience that has taught me so much and made me grateful for everything that’s come my way. Thank you to the BCCI, team management, support staff, my teammates, and you the fans for backing us from the beginning right up until the end. (Heart emoji) And congratulations to the entire Australian team on a marvellous campaign.”

In a post on Instagram, Indian opener Shubman Gill vowed that it’s not the end as it will only be over when India wins. He noted that hours after the Indian side fell short in the finals, the defeat hurt as bad as it did back then.

His post read, “Been almost 16 hours but still hurts like it did last night. Sometimes giving your everything isn’t enough. We fell short of our ultimate goal but every step in this journey has been a testament to our team’s spirit and dedication. To our incredible fans, your unwavering support in our highs and lows means the world to us. This isn’t the end, it’s not over until we win. Jai Hind”

After winning 10 matches straight, the Indian side had an off-day yesterday and the fearless Aussies came out as the better side on the day ending India’s hope of the World title. Soon after the upsetting result, India’s ace pace bowler Mohammed Siraj couldn’t hold back his tears while Rohit Sharma was seen rushing out of the field with wetted eyes.

During the post-match presser, India’s head coach Rahul Dravid revealed that the Indian dressing room was an emotional wreck and it was tough to see.

Regarding the dressing room’s feeling, he said, “Of course, he (Rohit Sharma) is disappointed, as are many boys in the dressing room…There were a lot of emotions in that dressing room. It was tough to see as a coach because I know how hard these guys have worked, what they have put in, the sacrifices they have made.”

Dravid further added, “It’s tough to see…because you get to know these boys personally, you get to see the effort they put in, the hard work that we have put in over the last month, the kind of cricket we have played.”

The Former Indian batter and Mr. Dependable continued, “You have some great highs in sports, and you have some lows in sports. You keep moving on. You don’t stop, because if you don’t put yourself on the line, you don’t put yourself in games like these, you don’t experience the great highs, and neither do you experience the great lows. And if you don’t do that, you don’t learn.”