The video of a ‘burqa-clad fashion show’ doing rounds on the internet has created an uproar with Muslim clerics issuing threats against the college administration. The event was reportedly held at Muzaffarnagar’s Shri Ram College and it was led by Muslim students.

According to the event organisers, it was a platform for Muslim women to show their creative side. However, when the videos of the incident went viral, it angered the local unit of Jamiat-e-Ulema. The Muslim organisation objected to the fashion show by burqa-clad women. It claimed that the event was an attempt to instigate the sentiments of Muslims and the event showed burqa as an “item for fashion display“.

In viral videos, burqa-clad participants can be seen walking the ramp in black glasses, and high heels with loud music playing in the backdrop.

In Muzaffarnagar's Shri Ram college, burqa wearing girls walked on the ramp at a fashion show program on Sunday.



Local unit of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind raised objections. pic.twitter.com/UicGhuIK6i — Waquar Hasan (@WaqarHasan1231) November 27, 2023

One of the participating students, Alina explained that they wanted to showcase that the burqa could also be fashionable and not just a garment to be worn at home. According to Alina, she couldn’t take part in the kind of fashion show where short dresses are worn, so she wanted to do something for the women of the Muslim community.

As per media reports, a teacher at Muzaffarnagar’s Shri Ram College, Dr Manoj supported the students’ initiative. He claimed that the hijab or burqa can boost confidence among Muslim women and that there are growing opportunities in fashion related to these garments globally.

He told reporters, “They are very hardworking students. One of them thought that they should do something creative for Muslim women and show that even hijabs can be fashionable.”

However, the district convener of Jamiat-e-Ulema, Maulana Mukarram Qasmi expressed strong disapproval of the event. He said that the burqa is not an item for fashion display and that such an act targets a specific religion, potentially hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community.

Warning the administration not to allow such events in the future, he added that if similar events occur in the future, legal action might be pursued.

According to the Jamiat-e-Ulema, this fashion show in which burqa-clad women participated hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims. It said, “If you are doing a fashion show then do it but do not target any one religion.”