Friday, November 3, 2023
Maharashtra: Salman praises Tipu Sultan, shows Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj bowing before the Islamic tyrant, booked

As per the FIR filed in the case, a man named Salman lavished praises on Islamic tyrant Tipu Sultan and showed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj bowing down in front of him, sparking outrage in Maharashtra's Sangli district.

Siddhi Somani
Images obtained by OpIndia
Recently, Maharashtra Police booked a person identified as Salman (full name unknown) for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus and the Maratha community by posting ill photographs against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Instagram. The accused had posted a video on 19th October praising Tipu Sultan, the Islamic tyrant who slaughtered the Hindus of Malabar and Kodagu, killed and converted lakhs of them.

The post also showed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj bowing and joining hands in request before the Islamist tyrant. The video and the FIR lodged in the case have been obtained by OpIndia. In the video, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the pride of Maharashtra and the Maratha community could be seen bowing in front of Tipu Sultan.

The incident is said to have happened in the Sangli district of Maharashtra. FIR has been filed at Jat Police Station in Sangli.

FIR copy obtained by OpIndia

The video also praised Tipu Sultan and called the Islamist tyrant ‘Bharat ki Shaan’. The Police lodged an FIR in the case on 20th October based on the complaint filed by one Prasad Salunkhe, 21. In the complaint, Salunkhe mentioned that he was informed by one of his uncles about the video. Later on, verifying the reel, it was discovered that it was posted by Salman on his Instagram account having ID salman_sheikh.792.

The phone number of the accused was then obtained by the complainant. However, the calls were not answered by the accused. The complainant then managed to obtain the address of the accused and went there with his friends to find out why such a video was made and posted by the accused. On reaching his residence in Nadaf Lane, Sangli, the father of the accused informed the complainant that he (the accused) was not at home.

The complainant then took screenshots of the video and reached the police station to file an FIR in the case. The police took cognizance of the event and booked the accused under sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), and 298 (uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

FIR has been filed. Police are looking into the case.

Siddhi Somani is known for her satirical and factual hand in Economic, Social and Political writing. Having completed her post graduation in Journalism, she is pursuing her Masters in Politics. The author meanwhile is also exploring her hand in analytics and statistics. (Twitter- @sidis28)

