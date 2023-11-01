In an update to the ‘cash for query scam’ in which TMC MP Mahua Moitra has been accused of misusing her Parliamentary privilege for monetary benefits, it has come to the fore that the TMC MP’s parliamentary login was accessed 49 times from Dubai.

According to the exclusive report by Times Now, The IT ministry stated that it has sent a report to the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee confirming that the TMC leader’s parliamentary ID was accessed 49 times from Dubai.

It is notable here that businessman Darshan Hiranandani, who has admitted to getting access to Mahua Moitra’s Lok Sabha login ID and password, lives in Dubai.

Moitra is scheduled to appear before the ethics panel on November 2. Moitra earlier confirmed to the media that she shared her login ID details with Darshan Hiranandani, the CEO of Hiranandani Group.

#CashForQuery Row



The IT ministry has sent a report to the ethics panel confirming that Mahua Moitra's MP login was accessed 49 times from Dubai.



Watch as @madhavgk and @roypranesh bring us more details.@Swatij14 | @anchoramitaw pic.twitter.com/gkJr71Nvhk — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) November 1, 2023

Moitra meanwhile has written to the Ethics committee of Lok Sabha saying that she should be permitted to cross-examine Darshan Hiranandani. “I wish to place on record that, in keeping with the principles of natural justice, I wish to exercise my right to cross-examine Hiranandani,” she said in a letter directed to the committee. The TMC MP also added that Hiranandani has provided no documentary evidence to back his allegation.

Since Ethics Committee deemed it fit to release my summons to the media I think it is important I too release my letter to the Committee before my “hearing” tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/A8MwFRsImk — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) November 1, 2023

The update comes days after BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that the TMC leader had mortgaged the national security for her monetary benefits. He stated that the TMC leader’s parliamentary ID was used in Dubai when she was present in India. He also noted that the entire government functionaries including the Prime Minister are present on the National Informatics Centre (NIC) portal which was allegedly being operated from Dubai at the behest of the TMC leader.

कुछ पैसे के लिए एक सांसद ने देश की सुरक्षा को गिरवी रखा ।दुबई से संसद के id खोले गए,उस वक़्त कथित सांसद भारत में ही थे।इस NIC पर पूरी भारत सरकार है,देश के प्रधानमंत्री जी,वित्त विभाग,केन्द्रीय एजेंसी ।क्या अब भी @AITCofficial व विपक्षियों को राजनीति करना है,निर्णय जनता का ,NIC ने… — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) October 21, 2023

The Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha is overseeing the matter and the IT Ministry has also now confirmed that MP Moitra’s parliamentary login was accessed at least 49 times from Dubai.

Earlier on 19th October, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra issued a two-page ‘statement’ hours after Darshan Hiranandani, the CEO of Hiranandani Group submitted an affidavit before the Ethics Committee of Parliament.

Moitra called the letter a ‘joke’ and alleged that “a gun was put to Hiranandani’s head” to ‘force’ him to sign a white piece of paper with no letterhead. She had even raised questions on the authenticity of the letter. However, Darshan Hiranandani soon released a signed affidavit submitted at the Indian consulate in UAE.

Interestingly, while she argued that there was no way a wealthy businessman like Darshan Hiranandani who has access to PMO and ministers would be compelled by a first-time MP like her, she did not deny taking gifts from the businessman.

Moreover, she did not refute the most controversial accusation about the “cash-for-query” scam, which is sharing her parliament login credentials with Hiranandani to target Gautam Adani.

Turning an approver in the case, Darshan Hiranandani had admitted in an affidavit that Mahua Moitra gave him parliamentary login credentials and took luxury gifts for asking questions that were targeted against Adani.

