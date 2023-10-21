Mahua Moitra’s Parliament login used in Dubai when she was in India: What BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said

On 21st October (Saturday), BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey launched a fresh offensive against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in connection with the ‘cash for query scam’ in which the latter is an accused. Taking to X, he alleged that the TMC leader mortgaged the national security for her monetary benefits. However, he didn’t explicitly name her in the post.

As per Nishikant Dubey, the TMC leader’s parliamentary ID was used in Dubai when she was present in India. He also noted that the entire government functionaries including the Prime Minister are present on the National Informatics Centre (NIC) portal which was allegedly being operated from Dubai at the behest of the TMC leader. According to him, these revelations have been disclosed by the NIC and they have also shared the information with probe agencies.

In his post on X written in Hindi, Dubey said, “An MP mortgaged the country’s security for some money. Parliament IDs were opened from Dubai, at that time the MP was in India. The entire Indian government, the Prime Minister of the country, the Finance Department, and the central agencies are on this NIC (portal). Do Trinamool Congress and the opposition still want to do politics? People will make a decision. NIC has given this information to the investigating agency.”

कुछ पैसे के लिए एक सांसद ने देश की सुरक्षा को गिरवी रखा ।दुबई से संसद के id खोले गए,उस वक़्त कथित सांसद भारत में ही थे।इस NIC पर पूरी भारत सरकार है,देश के प्रधानमंत्री जी,वित्त विभाग,केन्द्रीय एजेंसी ।क्या अब भी @AITCofficial व विपक्षियों को राजनीति करना है,निर्णय जनता का ,NIC ने… — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) October 21, 2023

Notably, the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha is overseeing Dubey’s complaint and has asked him to appear before it on 26th October to record “oral evidence”.

Earlier on 19th October, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra issued a two-page ‘statement’ hours after Darshan Hiranandani, the CEO of Hiranandani Group submitted an affidavit before the Ethics Committee of Parliament.

Moitra called the letter a ‘joke’ and alleged that “a gun was put to Hiranandani’s head” to ‘force’ him to sign a white piece of paper with no letterhead. Interestingly, while she argued that there was no way a wealthy businessman like Darshan Hiranandani who has access to PMO and ministers would be compelled by a first-time MP like her, she did not deny taking gifts from the businessman.

Moreover, she did not refute the most controversial accusation pertaining to the alleged “cash-for-query” scam, which is sharing her parliament login credentials with Hiranandani to target Gautam Adani.

In an attempt to divert attention from the serious allegations levelled against her, in her 2-page ‘statement’, she mentioned words like, “Samdhi” and “jilted-ex”.

Earlier it was widely reported that the co-accused in the Mahuagate, Darshan Hiranandani confirmed the allegations that he colluded with TMC MP Moitra to target the Adani group. Turning an approver in the case, he added that Mahua Moitra gave him parliamentary login credentials and took luxury gifts for asking questions that were targeted against Adani.