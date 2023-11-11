Ahead of the crucial World Cup match between Pakistan and England, Babar Azam was spotted shopping at the South City Mall in Kolkata.

As per reports, the Pakistani skipper bought 7 sarees, clothes from a Zara store and a pair of shades on Thursday (9th November). He was accompanied by fellow cricketer Imam-ul-Haq.

The development came a few days after Babar Azam denied media reports about going on a shopping spree. After photos and videos from the South City Mall emerged on Thursday (9th November), Pakistani netizens lambasted the cricketer for wasting time ahead of the match against England.

Screengrab of the tweet

One Aaliya wrote, “Who goes out for shopping before their match? Only Babar and Imam. They are not at all serious about the World Cup. They want to lose their last chance to stay afloat in this competition. And here we are praying for them like illiterates. We seem more concerned about the match than the players.”

It must be mentioned that Pakistan will face England on Saturday (11th November). The said match will be their last chance to stay alive in the 2023 edition of the World Cup.

Other social media users also expressed anger at the casual attitude of the Pakistani skipper. “Loser Babar Azam and company,”

Looser Babar Azam and company — Syed Saad Ahmed 🇵🇰 (@SaysSaad) November 10, 2023

“Zimbabar for a reason,” wrote Ameer Hamza, reiterating the fact that Babar Azam’s dominating performance comes only against weak team such as Zimbabwe.

Zimbabar for a reason — Ameer Hamza 🇵🇰 (@a_hamza33398) November 10, 2023

“After denying ‘shopping rumours’, Babar Azam goes on a shopping spree in Kolkata along with their teammates…Our team be like: Semi-final is anyway out of reach so let us go shopping instead,” mocked one Sara.

After denying 'shopping rumours', Babar Azam goes on a shopping spree in Kolkata along with their teammates

Our team be like:Semi-final ka program tu waar gya kuin na shopping hi karlete hain#BabarAzam𓃵 #HarisRauf #ShaheenShahAfridi #ShadabKhan #ImamUlHaq #PAKvENG #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/Yso0lZu998 — sara* 🇵🇰🇵🇸 (@SaraSarwar133) November 10, 2023

While sharing a picture of Babar Azam from Kolkata’s South City Mall, one Pakistani X (formerly Twitter) user stated, “He is shopping in preparation for his journey back home.”

Babar ghr wapis any k liya shopping krty howe. 😂 pic.twitter.com/FCmBjBZASr — Sadam rana (@Sadamrana10) November 10, 2023

“Babar Azam is fulfilling his shopping objective,” slammed another Pakistani user.

Babar Azam shopping ke agenda ko sach krte huye 😆😆#BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/Mm9JJehorY — 𝙎𝘼𝘽𝘼 𝙉𝘼𝙐𝙍𝙀𝙀𝙉 (@_sabanaureen) November 10, 2023

“And here I was expecting they will be in the nets preparing for the match what happened to you?” inquired one Kaneez Fatima.

And here I was expecting they will be in the nets preparing for the match

what happened to you? @babarazam258 — Kaneez Fatima (@KaneezFatima01_) November 11, 2023

“If they lose the match against England, then, they will have to return to Pakistan. Hence, Babar Azam is shopping in advance,” exclaimed one Komal Ansari.

Babar: Agr match haar gayien to wapis jana hoga to pehly shopping kr leta hn 😂😂#PAKvsENG pic.twitter.com/ga8Sk4mXuV — Komal Ansari | free 🇵🇸 (@DrKomal26) November 11, 2023

Babar Azam rejected reports about shopping

Earlier on 6th November this year, the Pakistani skipper through his representative agency Saya Corporation rejected media reports about shopping in India.

Babar Azam's insta story, denying the rumours of his wedding/shopping. pic.twitter.com/hBdxzSns2l — SAAD 🇵🇰 (@SaadIrfan258) November 6, 2023

“We vehemently reject the utterly false reports circulating on certain media platforms suggesting that Kaptaan Babar Azam engaged in clothing and jewellery shopping in India amidst the ongoing World Cup…This news comes as a surprise to him as well,” the statement from the Saya Corporation read.

“We categorically refute these baseless claims and implore such media outlets to exercise diligent fact-checking before participating in any dissemination of misinformation, disinformation, or propaganda,” it further claimed.