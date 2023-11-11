Saturday, November 11, 2023
Updated:

Loser Babar Azam and company: Pakistanis slam cricketer after he goes shopping before crucial match against England

OpIndia Staff
7

Ahead of the crucial World Cup match between Pakistan and England, Babar Azam was spotted shopping at the South City Mall in Kolkata.

As per reports, the Pakistani skipper bought 7 sarees, clothes from a Zara store and a pair of shades on Thursday (9th November). He was accompanied by fellow cricketer Imam-ul-Haq.

The development came a few days after Babar Azam denied media reports about going on a shopping spree. After photos and videos from the South City Mall emerged on Thursday (9th November), Pakistani netizens lambasted the cricketer for wasting time ahead of the match against England.

Screengrab of the tweet

One Aaliya wrote, “Who goes out for shopping before their match? Only Babar and Imam. They are not at all serious about the World Cup. They want to lose their last chance to stay afloat in this competition. And here we are praying for them like illiterates. We seem more concerned about the match than the players.”

It must be mentioned that Pakistan will face England on Saturday (11th November). The said match will be their last chance to stay alive in the 2023 edition of the World Cup.

Other social media users also expressed anger at the casual attitude of the Pakistani skipper. “Loser Babar Azam and company,”

“Zimbabar for a reason,” wrote Ameer Hamza, reiterating the fact that Babar Azam’s dominating performance comes only against weak team such as Zimbabwe.

“After denying ‘shopping rumours’, Babar Azam goes on a shopping spree in Kolkata along with their teammates…Our team be like: Semi-final is anyway out of reach so let us go shopping instead,” mocked one Sara.

While sharing a picture of Babar Azam from Kolkata’s South City Mall, one Pakistani X (formerly Twitter) user stated, “He is shopping in preparation for his journey back home.”

“Babar Azam is fulfilling his shopping objective,” slammed another Pakistani user.

“And here I was expecting they will be in the nets preparing for the match what happened to you?” inquired one Kaneez Fatima.

“If they lose the match against England, then, they will have to return to Pakistan. Hence, Babar Azam is shopping in advance,” exclaimed one Komal Ansari.

Babar Azam rejected reports about shopping

Earlier on 6th November this year, the Pakistani skipper through his representative agency Saya Corporation rejected media reports about shopping in India.

“We vehemently reject the utterly false reports circulating on certain media platforms suggesting that Kaptaan Babar Azam engaged in clothing and jewellery shopping in India amidst the ongoing World Cup…This news comes as a surprise to him as well,” the statement from the Saya Corporation read.

“We categorically refute these baseless claims and implore such media outlets to exercise diligent fact-checking before participating in any dissemination of misinformation, disinformation, or propaganda,” it further claimed.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

