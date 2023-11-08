‘I take back my words’: Nitish Kumar pulls out after ejaculating vulgar statement inside Bihar assembly

On 8th November, the Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar pretended to apologise for vulgar remarks inside the assembly. Speaking to the media, CM Nitish said, “I said something in the Assembly, and there is so much criticism over it. If what I said was wrong, I apologise for it. I take back my words. If someone is criticising me, I take back my words and apologise for it. If someone keeps criticising it, I facilitate them.”

Nitish Kumar’s statement sounded like he was not ashamed of his statement but is throwing a cursory apology because some people criticized him for it.

#WATCH | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says, "I apologise & I take back my words…" pic.twitter.com/wRIB1KAI8O — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2023

The matter was raised in the Bihar Assembly as well. When the opposition raised objections over the statements of CM Nitish, he said, “Why are you creating a stir? I have already clarified this in the media. You all were present in the house. Everyone agreed yesterday [to what I said]. The decision was taken with everyone’s agreement.”

#WATCH | "I take my words back, " says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as opposition leaders protest inside Bihar Assembly pic.twitter.com/VbgolqAhYr — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2023

He added, “I did a good thing yesterday. All of you agreed to it yesterday. But you must have gotten instructions to criticise me. I take back my words. Whoever is criticising me, I facilitate them.”

Education Minister Tejashwi Yadav defended CM Nitish’s vulgar remarks

Earlier, Bihar’s education minister, Tejashwi Yadav, defended CM Nitish’s remarks in the Bihar Assembly. He said, “It is essential to ensure the Chief Minister’s statement regarding sex education is not misinterpreted. It is now taught in schools as part of the curriculum. Science and Biology are part of the school’s curriculum. However, people still feel hesitant when discussing the topic. The CM’s statement was about the practical measures to address the issue of population growth. It should not be misunderstood or misinterpreted. Instead, it should be seen as a comprehensive part of sex education.”

CM Nitish Kumar’s remarks in the Bihar Assembly

On 7th November, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar used bizarre language and vulgar hand gestures to claim that only educated women are capable of preventing pregnancy because they make their husbands ejaculate ‘outside’.

CM Nitish said, “When men and women get married, the men’ do it’ every night, especially in winters. If the girl is educated, she will not let him ejaculate inside. She will make him ejaculate outside. So eventually, the population will come down.”

The controversy erupted at the time when India is heading towards the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Nitish Kumar, who has switched between being a part of NDA and supporting the I.N.D.I Alliance of opposition parties, which includes Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, is being considered as a potential PM candidate for the alliance. However, the alliance has been plagued with controversies and reports of differences among participating parties, raising questions about its survival till the General Elections. It remains to be seen whether the alliance will crumble like a house of cards or weather the storm.