On 7th November (Tuesday), Bihar CM Nitish Kumar courted a new controversy while speaking on population control in the state legislative assembly. While underscoring the importance of women’s education in controlling the population, Nitish Kumar’s descriptive remarks created an uproar in the assembly. The comments drew smiles, including from Nitish Kumar’s deputy Tejashwi Yadav, seated behind him, while several women MLAs appeared uncomfortable, India Today reported.

During the discussion, CM Nitish said that the literacy of women has increased in Bihar. He said that if the girl child remains educated then the population will be controlled.

To lay emphasis on this, Nitish Kumar said, “Agar ladki padh legi… aur jab shaadi hoga ladka-ladki mein… aur woh jo purush hai, roz raat mein jab shaadiya hota hai, uske saath karta hai na… to usi mein aur paida ho jata hai… aur ladki padh leti hai… ki humko maloom tha ki woh karega theek hai… lekin ant mein usko bheetar mat ghusao… usko bahar kar do… aur karta to hai… to usi mein… aap samajh lijiye ki sankhya ghat rahi hai”, as reported by Jansatta Hindi.(If a girl receives an education… and when the marriage happens between a boy and a girl… and the man, every night after marriage, engages in that activity with her, right? So, in that, further births occur… and if the girl gets an education… she will know that he would do it, alright… but in the end, don’t let it inside… pull it out… and if it happens… in that… you understand that the numbers are decreasing).”

#WATCH | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar uses derogatory language to explain the role of education and the role of women in population control pic.twitter.com/4Dx3Ode1sl — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

If this wasn’t enough, Kumar went further in using unparliamentary language to explain his position.

लड़कबा तो रोज रात में लड़किया के साथ सोता ही ना है उसके बाद जो होता है…….नीतीश जी का दूसरा वीडियो भी आ गया. पहला वीडियो विधानसभा का था, अब यह वीडियो विधानपरिषद का बताया जा रहा है. इसमें नीतीश जी के पीछे बैठी महिला को देखिए. वो भी शर्मा गईं. नीतीश जी कुछ ज्यादा ही गहराई में… pic.twitter.com/mzQrDD3eb7 — Shubham Shukla (@ShubhamShuklaMP) November 7, 2023

During his address, the JDU leader added that the fertility rate which was earlier at 4.3 per cent, has now dropped to 2.9 per cent according to a report last year. Further, he also tabled the detailed report of the Caste Census carried out throughout the state and proposed that the reservation ceiling should be raised from 50% to 75%.

Meanwhile, when the JDU leader made these remarks in the Bihar Assembly, most of the ruling party MLAs were laughing while the women MLAs felt embarrassed. However, BJP’s woman MLA Nikki Hembram expressed strong objection to Nitish Kumar’s statement.

Launching a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister for his remarks, BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad stressed that the CM could have said this in a better way. BJP MLA Nikki Hembram said that the CM could have said this in a dignified manner. She alleged that there was no respect in his mind towards women.

BJP MLA Gayatri Devi said, “The Chief Minister has crossed the age of 70 years and has made nonsensical remarks. He used a word that we cannot utter at all. All of us women will protest against this.”

Similarly, Congress legislator Pratima Das said that the Chief Minister should exercise restraint in certain matters. She said, “Our society prohibits us from saying certain things in public.”

Taking to X, Bihar BJP also shared a snippet of his controversial remarks made in the state assembly. Lambasting the CM, the post in Hindi states, “Nobody has ever seen an obscene leader like Nitish Kumar in Indian politics. It seems that Nitish Babu’s mind is infested with the desire for “B” grade adult films. There should be a public ban on his double-meaning dialogues. It seems he is influenced by his company!”

Amid widespread criticism, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav came out in support of Nitish Kumar’s controversial remarks on population control. He said, “The statement pertains to sex education. This is taught in Biology.”

Previously in March this year, Nitish Kumar had made another controversial remark in the Assembly. He talked about men’s behaviour and said that no matter how much hard work you do, some men always make a mess. He said that when he was an MP, they saw that a man was doing it with an animal early in the morning.