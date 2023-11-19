Pakistan has been supplying 155mm shells to Israel amid the Israeli military’s fight to dismantle the terror infrastructure of Hamas, as per a claim. The development holds great significance in the wake that Islamabad has been a longstanding supporter of the Palestinian cause such that it even denies the existence of the state of Israel.

The X (Twitter) account of a media organisation named People Talk Show made this bold claim after analysing flight-tracking data. The user asserted that a British Air Force plane flew from Bahrain to the Nur Khan base in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi. Afterwards, it reached an allied base in Cyprus via Oman.

The People Talk Show tweeted, “Pakistan is exporting 155mm shells to Israel. Due to a lack of global supplies, these weapons have been exported to Israel. The British Airforce RRR6664/5 flew from Bahrain to Rawalpindi PAF Nur Khan base, from Nur Khan base to Bahrain. From Bahrain to Duqum, Oman, and Duqum Oman to Cyprus to the Allied base to supply to Israel.”

It accused Pakistan of having the blood of Palestinian citizens on its hands. The post added, “So the blood of Palestinian Citizens and Children is on the hand of Pakistan armed forces.”

Pakistan is exporting 155mm shells to Israel. Due to lack of global supplies, these weapons have been exported to Israel



The British Airforce RRR6664/5 flew from Bahrain to Rawalpindi PAF Nur Khan base, from Nur khan base to Bahrain. From Bahrain to Duqum , Oman and Duqum Oman… pic.twitter.com/Am96juoTMM — People Talk Shows (@peopletalkshows) November 17, 2023

“So the blood of Palestinian Citizen and Children is on the hand of Pakistan armed forces,” the tweet added.

In another tweet, it attached the link to an article that highlighted the flow of airforce traffic to the Akrotiri base which is also at the centre of their claim.

The British Airforce RRR6664/5 is a Boeing C-17A Globemaster, a heavy-lift military transport aircraft. While the flight tracking maps show that the Royal Air Force plane landed in Pakistan, it is not known how the user determined that ammunition was loaded on the plane, specifically 155 mm shells.

Notably, the Akrotiri base in Cyprus of the British Royal Air Force has emerged as an international military hub. It is being used to supply arms and ammunition to Israel amid its war against Hamas. According to an Israeli newspaper Haaretz’s earlier report, more than 40 US transport aircraft, 20 British transport aircraft, and seven heavy transport helicopters flew to RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus carrying equipment, arms, and forces.

The Haaretz report further added that US planes landing at Nevatim Air Force Base which is located in southern Israel near the Negev desert, have delivered arms for the Israel’s military. The US aircraft have also landed at Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv carrying armoured vehicles, among other things.

The reports gained strength from the fact that Pakistan is a producer of the basic munitions that are needed for ground assaults. In September 2023, The Intercept report had claimed that Pakistan forged a secret arms sale to the US that helped it to facilitate a much-contested bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The arms sales deal was reportedly done to supply the Ukrainian military with 155mm shells among other weaponry. However, the claim was outright denied by Islamabad claiming that it maintains a policy of ‘strict neutrality’ in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Similar to reports arming Ukraine with 155 mm shells, Pakistan has rejected the claims that it is supplying Israel with the munition needed for ground assault for the Israeli armed forces.

Pakistan’s stance towards Israel

It is important to note that Pakistan is among the few countries in the world that do not recognise Israel as a country. In 1947, at the time of the creation of Israel, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan voted against the United Nations Partition Plan for Palestine.

Additionally, the Pakistani passport has an infamous exclusive phrase for Israel stating, ‘this passport is valid for all countries of the world except Israel’.

However, Pakistan has a history of reaching out to the Jewish state via Turkey. Wikileaks, in 2009, reported that Pakistan’s notorious intelligence agency ISI had cautioned Israel against an upcoming terrorist attack in Mumbai. During the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Pakistan-based terrorists also targeted a Jewish cultural centre.

Against the backdrop of the success of the Abraham Accords in 2020, the then Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had claimed that the United States and “at least one other country” were increased diplomatic pressure on Islamabad to normalise their ties with Israel.

The purported supplies of 155mm shells by Pakistan to Israel has also been linked to some back door deal or armtwisting by Western powers.