On 11th November, Udaipur police arrested a man identified as Hemal for allegedly killing a 40-year-old woman after a failed rape attempt. As per the reports, the victim, Kali Bai, was a goat herder. Kali Bai and Hemal were friends. The police were informed about the murder by the victim’s family members. Five teams were deployed to find the accused. After searching footage of 120 CCTV cameras, the police identified and apprehended the accused. Legal proceedings in the matter have been initiated.

On 8th November, 40-year-old goat herder Kali Bai left for work from her house located in the Ambamata Police Station area of Udaipur. When she did not return by evening, her son went to look for her. Someone informed him that Kali Bai’s dead body was seen near the Pentic Hostel behind the Philadelphia Church in Ambamata. The victim’s son rushed to the spot where he discovered the dead body with injury marks on her forehead. He promptly reported the incident to the police.

The Police rushed to the scene, took possession of the dead body, and sent it for a post-mortem. OpIndia accessed the FIR filed under Sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the matter against unknown person.

Source: Rajasthan police

As per the FIR lodged based on the complaint of Kali Bai’s brother, the victim, who resided in Sajjan Nagar Kachhi Basti, routinely grazed goats in the Lal Magri jungle. On the day of the incident, when she did not return, the family members and neighbours formed search teams to look for her. Subsequently, they discovered her belongings near the Jhangiyos. Her body was found hidden among dense bushes with signs of a brutal attack.

The complainant added that the victim’s clothes were torn, and her body was discovered in a naked state. Both legs were bent at a half angle. During the investigation, it was found that the attack took place around 50 yards away from where the body was found. There was an attempt to conceal the crime by tying a scarf around her neck and placing clothes on her body.

In a statement, Superintendent of Police Bhuwan Bhushan Yadav said five teams were formed to solve the case as there were no signs of the accused at the crime scene. Police checked CCTV footage of around 120 cameras and identified one person who was seen around the crime scene at the time of the incident. Subsequently, Hemal was arrested by the police for killing Kali Bai.

SP Yadav added that Hemal and Kali Bai knew each other and were in constant contact. Kali Bai was living with her son after her husband’s death. On the day of the incident, Hemal asked her to accompany her, but she refused. He followed her and attacked when he got a chance. He tried to rape Kali Bai but did not succeed. He then hit her head with a strong object and killed her.

Reports are suggesting Hemal tried to rape her dead body, but the police did not confirm it in its statement. OpIndia tried to contact SP Yadav but could not connect.