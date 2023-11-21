On 21st November, the Supreme Court of India expressed its dissatisfaction with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi Government as it failed to allocate funds for the Regional Rapid Transport System (RRTS) projects in the Alwar and Panipat corridors. Notably, in July this year, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government had committed to the apex court that the funds would be transferred as ordered.

A bench of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia directed the government to redirect the funds it has designated for advertising to the RRTS projects. However, the implementation of the orders will come into effect only if the AAP government fails to fulfil the earlier commitment in the next week.

The court said, “The advertising funds for the last three years had been requested, totalling ₹1,100 crores for the past three years and ₹550 crores for this year. We were inclined to transfer those funds. However, on the last occasion, Dr Singhvi assured me that the funds would be made available. Consequently, we are compelled to direct that the funds allocated for advertising be redirected to this project. At the request of the Delhi government counsel, we are temporarily staying this order for one week. If the funds are not transferred, the order will take effect.”

Order: The advertising funds for the last 3 years had been called for. It was 1100 crore for the last 3 years and 550 crores for this year.



We would have been inclined to transfer those funds. however on last date, Dr Singhvi had assured that the funds would be made available.… — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) November 21, 2023

The action taken by the Supreme Court was part of a broader case addressing the declining air quality in Delhi and stubble burning in neighbouring states, especially in Punjab. In its orders on Tuesday, the court specifically addressed the delays in the implementation of RRTS projects. The apex court pointed out that the RRTS projects have been recognised as a more environmentally friendly transportation option. Before issuing the orders, the apex court cautioned the AAP-led Delhi government that it would freeze and divert the advertising budget if the government failed to allocate funds for the project.

The court further emphasised that after one week, it would re-evaluate the situation and the process of transferring the funds. The court criticised the state government for a lack of proactive measures. The bench said, “If this is the only way that states will cooperate, then we have to take this step. You didn’t even seek an extension. You cannot take the court for granted.” Notably, on 24th July, the Supreme Court had warned the Delhi government about delayed contribution to the Delhi-Meerut RRTS project.

The Delhi-Meerut RRTS project is one of the three rapid rail corridors planned under Phase One of the RapidX project. The project has already been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has been functioning since 20th October. Named Namo Bharat Train, the 82-kilometre-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut stretch was developed at a cost of over Rs 30,000 crores. The Prime Minister flagged off the first RAPIDX train from Sahibabad station in Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor on 8th March 2019.

RRTS explained

RAPIDX, or Regional Rapid Transit System, is India’s first semi-high-speed regional rail service. The entire Rs 32,724-crore corridor in Uttar Pradesh, covering Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut, is projected to be finished by June 2025.

As per the reports, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), a joint venture between the Centre and the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, is in charge of the RRTS project. The airconditioned RAPIDX trains, billed as India’s fastest inter-state transit system, will travel at a top speed of 160 kilometers per hour.

The RAPIDX trains’ average speed of 100 KMPH distinguishes them from Metro and Indian Railways trains. These RRTS trains have been given the name ‘Namo Bharat’. To know more about the RapidX trains, check our previous report here.