On Friday (17th November), an FIR was filed against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, and other officials of the Thackeray group at Mumbai’s NM Joshi Police Station. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities have initiated this action in connection with the unauthorised inauguration of the Delisle Bridge in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai. Despite the ongoing construction and testing of the bridge, Aditya Thackeray proceeded with its inauguration, leading to the registration of a case against him. This legal action also extends to Sunil Shinde and Sachin Ahir.

The construction of the Lower Parel flyover in Mumbai was in its final phase. One lane of the bridge was finished, while the work on the second lane was about to be completed. There were multiple instances of extending the deadline for completion of this bridge for various reasons in the past. Citing this, an illegal inauguration program for this bridge was held by Aditya Thackeray on Thursday (16th November) which caused significant impediments in government works.

A formal complaint has been lodged with the NM Joshi Police Station by the Roads Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Around 11 p.m., two municipal officers came to the police station to file a case against Aditya Thackeray and other officials of the Shiv Sena (UBT) group. Until around 3 a.m., these officers were present at the police station. The police recorded the statements of these two officials. Subsequently, formal charges were filed against Aditya Thackeray and other officials.

“How was the inauguration done despite the incomplete work on the bridge? We were planning to start this second lane of the bridge within three to four days after completing the construction,” stated the BMC officials. The Municipal Commissioner, Iqbal Chahal, has issued orders to open the bridge within four days. The painting work on the bridge has already begun, and efforts are underway to open the bridge soon.

Ulhas Mahale, deputy municipal commissioner (infrastructure), said, “The asphalt work on the bridge was just completed last week. Currently, painting, marking lanes, making arrangements for traffic signals and street lamps and such works are in the final stage. So we will be able to open the entire bridge in the next 3 to 4 days.”

On July 24, 2018, the Delisle Bridge, a crucial connection uniting Lower Parel, Worli, Prabhadevi, Currey Road, and Byculla, was shut down due to safety concerns raised by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.