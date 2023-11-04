Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday, November 4, termed Congress as a ‘party of loot and lies’ and said that the grand old party always cries about empty coffers when it comes to ensuring development.

Campaigning in the Mungaoli constituency in support of BJP candidate Brajendra Yadav ahead of the November 17 Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, the BJP leader said, “Congress always cries about empty coffers. It used to say ‘Behen tijori khali hai’ (sister, coffers are empty) while the BJP says ‘Behen tijori tumahri hai’ (sister, coffers are yours).”

Drawing a comparison between the Congress and BJP rule in the state, Scindia said that before 2003, when the Congress ruled in Madhya Pradesh, there were only potholes and no road but after after 2003 roads in the state became “velvety.”

“But post 2003 (when the BJP came to power), five lakh km of roads were constructed and in the last 20 years velvety roads were constructed in the state,” Scindia said, adding that “the double engine government (government of the same party at the Centre and in the state) has changed the face and fate of Madhya Pradesh.”

Double engine government changed the fate of the state: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Scindia also addressed public meetings in Guna and Shivpuri districts during the day where he alleged that in the 2018 assembly elections, people reposed faith in the Congress, but both the ‘elder brother and younger brother’ (indirectly referring to Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh) had made Vallabh Bhawan (state secretariat) corrupt. Made it a base.

Kamal Nath did not even meet his ministers

Scindia stated that as chief minister, Kamal Nath did not even have time for his ministers and would tell them, ‘Chalo chalo’ (move ahead). He said that the BJP government never complained of a lack of funds and started many welfare schemes for women including Ladli Brahmin, Ladli Lakshmi, Kanya Vivah and Teerth Darshan.

Earlier on Friday, while addressing a public rally in Ashoknagar district, Scindia, a former Congress leader, reminded his former party colleagues of the popular Bollywood song “Jhoot Bole Kauva Kate” and said that he was the black crow for the Congress party, implying that the party should fear him.

“26 lakh fake certificates were distributed in the name of loan waivers to farmers. Even I distributed some of those certificates. There is an old saying- Jhoot Bole Kauva Kate, Kale Kauve Se Darriyo. I am the black crow for the Congress,” Scindia asserted.

Meanwhile, the infighting within the Congress unit in Madhya Pradesh has only been increasing. On 4th November (Saturday), the Madhya Pradesh Congress functionary announced that the state unit has expelled 39 leaders from the party’s primary membership for six years. According to the party functionary, they have been expelled for contesting the upcoming state assembly elections against the party’s official candidates.

Voting in Madhya Pradesh will take place a fortnight later on 17th November for the 230-seat Madhya Pradesh assembly while the result will be announced on 3rd December.